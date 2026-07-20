Here's the Sunday Game hurling Team of the Year – and the experts' Hurler of the Year

ALL-IRELAND HURLING CHAMPIONS Limerick were recognised with 10 places on The Sunday Game Team of the Year, while star man Gearóid Hegarty was named Hurler of the Year by RTÉ’s panel of analysts.

Sunday’s beaten finalists Galway had three players feature on the Team of the Year, while beaten semi-finalists Clare and Cork had one apiece.

Thoughts on the Limerick-dominated #TheSundayGame team of the year? pic.twitter.com/LxoX2JL2Ie — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 19, 2026

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Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid was chosen by the panel following another stellar season, with Treaty team-mates Seán Finn and Barry Nash both named in the full-back line.

Galway’s Darren Morrissey got the nod in the full-back position, while the half-back line was an all-Limerick trio of Diarmaid Byrnes, Will O’Donoghue and Kyle Hayes.

Limerick captain Cian Lynch was named in midfield alongside Galway’s Cathal Mannion, while John Kiely’s side swept the half-forwards as well with Hegarty, Aidan O’Connor and All-Ireland final man of the match Cathal O’Neill selected.

In the full-forwards, Galway’s teen star Jason Rabbitte joined Clare’s Peter Duggan and Cork’s Brian Hayes.

On selecting Hegarty as Hurler of the Year, Donal Óg Cusack said the conversation centred on “so many great players, obviously dominated by Limerick”, giving honourable mention to Byrnes, O’Donoghue, Quaid as well as Cork’s Brian Hayes.

“Overall, the top player is Gearóid Hegarty,” Cusack said. “When you talk about Limerick peaking in All-Ireland finals, he was man of the match in the 2020 All-Ireland final, man of the match in the 2022 All-Ireland final, a previous Hurler of the Year.

“His impact on the game – didn’t score in the semi-final, didn’t score in the final – I doubt there’s ever been a player that’s been named Hurler of the Year, especially in attack, but I couldn’t say enough. He’s been the main man.”