Guardiola wanted by Italy as new head coach

ITALY ARE INTERESTED in appointing Pep Guardiola as their new head coach, the Press Association understands.

The Italian federation (FIGC) has the Spaniard in its sights after he brought his 10-year stint at Manchester City to an end in May.

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The federation’s new technical director, Paolo Maldini, is leading the recruitment process as Italy aim to end a miserable run of missing out on major tournaments.

Sky in Italy has reported that the federation has actually already met Guardiola in an effort to convince him to take on the role.

Italy’s failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup was the third time in a row they had missed out on the finals, having won the trophy for the fourth time in 2006.

Success

Guardiola left City at the end of last season having led the club to 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

He previously enjoyed great success with Barcelona – the club where he shone as a player – winning the Champions League twice and three LaLiga titles, before moving on to Bayern Munich and claiming three Bundesliga crowns.

In between those jobs Guardiola took a sabbatical, and it has been reported he intends to take a similar break from coaching now, so Italy may struggle to convince him to make such a swift return.