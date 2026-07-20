5 defining themes of the 2026 World Cup

1. Lenient refereeing

Players from Spain and Argentina surround referee Slavko Vincic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

THERE WAS A clear directive for referees to be sparing in their use of yellow and red cards at the tournament.

Some teams used this regulation to their advantage.

Possibly the most egregious example was Paraguay, as they lost 1-0 to France in the last 16.

The South Americans employed excessive cynical play to stop their more talented opponents getting into a rhythm.

In the end, they somehow finished the game without receiving a single yellow card, despite committing 15 fouls.

Such ruthlessness was also a characteristic of Argentina’s play, and they likely would not have got to the final without this approach.

It was one of the reasons why the final turned out to be such a poor spectacle, with Spain hardly innocent either.

In total, 46 fouls were committed (21 by Spain and 25 by Argentina).

Not a single Spanish player was booked.

Four Argentina players received a yellow during the game, and another, Enzo Fernandez, was sent off.

But it should have been far more, and especially in the first half, Slovenian official Slavko Vincic seemed determined not to issue any cards, despite countless blatant infringements that would normally be punished more severely.

It’s a curious policy by Fifa as the result is games, such as the final, that are more stop-start and less entertaining to watch.

Surely, it is in the organisation’s interest to discourage this flagrant rule-breaking and promote more positive play for the benefit of the neutral viewer and casual fan as much as anything else, not to mention better protecting players’ safety.

2. Conspiracy theories

Folarin Balogun gets a red card for stepping on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Conspiracy theories are nothing new in football.

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They are an inevitable part of the weekly online discourse.

But at this World Cup, the game’s authorities’ behaviour occasionally helped fuel these petty grievances.

There were multiple instances of grossly unfair treatment towards certain teams.

Iran, in particular, were seemingly targeted.

Owing to the war involving the US, the Middle Eastern side had to base themselves away from the country despite playing their matches in America.

There were several other indignities Amir Ghalenoei’s men had to endure, so when a 50:50 on-field decision went against them, as some did, it would be hard to blame them for feelings of paranoia and injustice.

Perhaps the most shocking intervention, though, was US President Donald Trump’s phone call to Fifa to get his country’s star player Folarin Balogun’s red card against Bosnia suspended.

Fortunately for Fifa and Gianni Infantino, Belgium’s subsequent 4-1 win quelled the controversy and outrage; nonetheless, it set a dangerous precedent and had ramifications beyond that standalone game.

For instance, it is hard to imagine Hossam Hassan reacting as strongly as he did following his side’s World Cup exit to Argentina were it not for the Balogun saga looming over proceedings.

“A penalty [for us] was ruled out; it was not even checked by the VAR and our second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed,” the Egypt coach fumed.

“We have all seen the shirt pulled back [by Alexis Mac Allister] and not even a VAR check.

“There seems to have been pressure on the Argentine side on the referee that has brought about this outcome.”

”The refereeing was obvious in front of everyone. I won’t talk about it; the refereeing was clear. We had a goal disallowed, and we had a penalty,” Egypt forward Mostafa Zico added.

Fans peddling conspiracy theories can be easily dismissed. But when those within the game start to follow suit, the credibility of its rule-makers comes under serious scrutiny.

3. An abundance of goals

Kylian Mbappe claimed his second successive World Cup Golden Boot as Lionel Messi and Argentina were shackled by Spain in Sunday’s final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There were more games than ever played at the 2026 World Cup (104), and naturally, there were also more goals.

Since 1978, there have been between 100 and 200 goals scored at every tournament until this edition.

The previous record of 172 was set in Qatar 2022.

2026 has come close to doubling that figure to 308.

France and England were the joint highest scorers with 20 goals each.

Tournament winners, Spain, managed to triumph, finding the net 14 times.

There are several factors to this outcome. Almost doubling the number of games – there had been 64 in the seven previous tournaments – was undoubtedly key.

Also significant was the format. With eight of the 12 third-place teams advancing, the chances of a big nation crashing out in the group stages (as had frequently happened in previous tournaments) were minimal.

There were times, therefore, that the opening games had the feel of glorified friendlies or warm-up matches.

The bigger nations could relax, loosen up and rest players if required. They could afford to play badly and drop points on at least one occasion, as sides of the calibre of Spain and England did.

These circumstances, with the stakes low, also encouraged more free-flowing attacking football, even from the smaller nations who had a better chance of qualifying, so it was no real surprise to see a goal glut.

4. The big players (mostly) showing up

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) raises his fist in celebration. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The top scorers list at the 2026 World Cup at times felt like a who’s who of the most famous players on the planet.

The six footballers who scored the most goals were Kylian Mbappe (10), Lionel Messi (8), Jude Bellingham (7), Erling Haaland (7), Harry Kane (6) and Ousmane Dembélé (6).

Messi at 39 was a slight surprise, with many critics before the tournament questioning whether the Inter Miami star could still be effective at this level.

Similarly, with Jude Bellingham, there was some debate over whether the Real Madrid star would be a regular England starter, given his tense relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel and perceived selfishness and egotistical behaviour.

But otherwise, the top scorers could easily have been predicted before the tournament started.

Despite triumphing, Spain’s Lamine Yamal was the most disappointing of the big names, finishing the tournament with one goal and zero assists, never looking 100% fit after carrying an injury going into the tournament.

To have a World Cup win on his CV at 19 is still a remarkable achievement. He and Pau Curbasi were just the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in the final, after Pele, Kylian Mbappe and Italy’s 1982 hero Giuseppe Bergomi.

On the other end of the age spectrum, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo also struggled to make an impact.

After Portugal’s disappointing opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo, the former Man United player had gone 10 consecutive major tournament games without scoring for Portugal.

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He eventually arrested this trend, netting twice against one of the weakest sides in the tournament, Uzbekistan, while he also dispatched a penalty in the round-of-32 clash with Croatia.

But there is no question Ronaldo is a diminished force who struggles to influence games at the highest level, as his side suffered owing to their continual insistence on accommodating the veteran in their starting XI.

That was even the case at the 2024 Euros, and manager Roberto Martinez has indulged the ageing superstar for too long, despite plenty of evidence that he is ill-equipped for tournament football.

5. Some familiar and not-so-familiar faces

Sidny Cabral #13 of Cape Verde celebrates a goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The decision to switch from 32 to 48 teams at this World Cup proved controversial when it was announced, and now that the action has unfolded, it is fair to say that there are pros and cons to the change.

Teams that reach the final and semi-final had to play an extra game, which partially explains why Argentina looked so shattered and delivered such an underwhelming display in Sunday’s climactic encounter.

It also leads to a messy, unusual format, which sees eight of the 12 third-place teams in the group stages advance, thereby greatly reducing the tension and jeopardy that had characterised earlier matches at previous tournaments.

But some of the predictions, such as the potential for a plethora of mismatches, have not been borne out.

Germany did beat Curaçao 7-1, but that was an anomaly, and for the most part, the smaller teams acquitted themselves well.

From an Irish perspective, the trajectory of Cape Verde and their Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes was one of the highlights of the tournament.

They were the smallest country ever to qualify for the tournament, until Curaçao did likewise, and they were among four World Cup debutants (Jordan and Uzbekistan were the other two).

In addition, their achievements, drawing their opener 0-0 with Spain and losing 3-2 to Argentina after extra time in the round of 32, look more impressive in hindsight, given that they gave a scare to the two eventual finalists.

On the other hand, there was a distinctly familiar feel to many of the teams that made the tournament’s latter stages.

Six of the eight quarter-finalists were European, along with Argentina and Morocco, the 2022 winners and semi-finalists respectively.

It is a reminder that for all the progress made by unheralded African, Asian and North American nations in recent years, the wealth and talent production of the big European nations remains largely unmatched.

Football is already hugely popular, but to further broaden its appeal, less predictable patterns and outcomes on its grandest stage are essential.