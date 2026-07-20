Munster begin 'forward-looking' independent review following Roger Randle controversy

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that their independent governance and organisational Review is underway.

The process will involve structured interviews and confidential surveys issued to a range of Munster Rugby stakeholders, including playing and non-playing staff.

The news comes after Munster were embroiled in a controversy earlier this year, when Roger Randle was initially hired as their new attack coach.

Munster subsequently announced that the province and the New Zealander had “mutually agreed” not to proceed with the appointment following recent discussions and “having considered the circumstances that have developed after the announcement.”

The decision came after historic allegations of rape against Randle had resurfaced on social media.

Randle has consistently denied the 1997 allegations made while he was playing in South Africa, and no legal proceedings were brought against him.

Advertisement

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan said he was “personally disappointed” that the deal would not be going ahead, while the province’s general manager Ian Costello added it was a difficult conclusion to reach.

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan publicly apologised over how the matter was handled after the independent review was commissioned.

Part of today’s statement read: “The Board of Munster Rugby has commissioned the Review to assess whether the organisation’s governance, leadership, culture, engagement and communication, organisational and operational arrangements are appropriate and effective.

“The Review is forward-looking in nature. It is not an investigation, a disciplinary process or a fault-finding exercise, and it does not seek to attribute blame to individuals. Its purpose is to support learning and reform, to strengthen governance, accountability and decision-making, and to position Munster Rugby for long-term sustainability.

“The Review is the responsibility of the independent Chair, Martin Kelleher, and a Board-appointed Steering Group. It is being conducted by The Governance Company, an independent consultancy specialising in corporate governance, led by David W. Duffy.

“The Chair is independent of Munster Rugby and holds no conflict of interest that could compromise objectivity. The Chair and the Steering Group report independently to the Board. The conduct of the Review, its methodology, its evidence and its conclusions are matters for the Chair, the Steering Group and the Reviewer, and not for the executive or management of Munster Rugby.”

Kelleher added: “When we have concluded, we will report our findings and recommendations to the Board. I firmly believe there is an appetite from the Board for change and transformational improvements in the short and longer term, and this review will be the foundation for that change.”