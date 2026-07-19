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LIVE: Argentina v Spain, World Cup final

Argentina face Spain in the biggest game in international football.
7.11pm, 19 Jul 2026
21

Argentina 0-0 Spain

2 mins ago 8:06PM

We’re underway…

3 mins ago 8:06PM

madrid-spain-19th-july-2026-supporters-of-the-spanish-national-team-in-the-fan-zone-in-plaza-de-colon-during-the-match-between-spain-and-argentina-the-match-pits-the-spanish-and-argentine-natio Supporters of the Spanish national team in the ‘fan zone'. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

4 mins ago 8:05PM

alejandra-silva-left-and-richard-gere-arrive-before-the-world-cup-final-soccer-match-between-spain-and-argentina-in-east-rutherford-n-j-near-new-york-sunday-july-19-2026-ap-photoadam-hunger Alejandra Silva, left, and Richard Gere arrive before the World Cup final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

5 mins ago 8:04PM

actor-tom-cruise-speaks-prior-to-the-world-cup-final-soccer-match-between-spain-and-argentina-in-east-rutherford-n-j-near-new-york-sunday-july-19-2026-ap-photoyuki-iwamura Actor Tom Cruise speaks prior to the World Cup final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

9 mins ago 8:00PM

Some interesting Opta facts below…

14 mins ago 7:55PM

jennifer-kate-hudson-sings-u-s-national-anthem-prior-to-the-fifa-world-cup-2026-final-match-between-spain-and-argentina-at-metlife-stadium-in-east-rutherford-state-of-new-jersey-united-states-of-am Jennifer Kate Hudson sings the US national anthem. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

15 mins ago 7:54PM

us-president-donald-trump-and-fifa-president-gianni-infantino-appear-at-the-stadium-before-the-fifa-world-cup-2026-final-match-between-spain-and-argentina-at-new-york-new-jersey-stadium-in-east-ruther US President Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino appear at the stadium. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

21 mins ago 7:48PM

thomas-mueller-und-lamine-yamal-spain-19fifa-world-cup-2026-final-spanien-v-argentinien-19-july-2026-fifa-world-cup-2026-finale-spanien-v-argentinien-final-at-new-york-new-jersey-stadium-i Thomas Mueller and Lamine Yamal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

30 mins ago 7:39PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Spain (98)
Argentina (59)

34 mins ago 7:35PM

argentinas-lionel-messi-warms-up-ahead-of-the-fifa-world-cup-2026-final-at-the-new-york-new-jersey-stadium-picture-date-sunday-july-19-2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026 final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

38 mins ago 7:31PM

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

The Champions League final may have better players and more co-ordinated teams, but for sheer drama, excitement, unpredictability and anticipation, the World Cup final remains the biggest game in football.

Tonight’s clash is a fascinating encounter between Spain’s meditative, cerebral brand of football and Argentina’s more chaotic, emotion-filled, Messi-inspired approach.

One of the many fascinating subplots is that the two key figures for the sides were being written off until recently – Messi, owing to his age, and Rodri, because of his ACL problems.

There is also the Lamine Yamal factor – the 19-year-old is one of the few superstars who has had a disappointing tournament as he has been recovering from an injury. However, even if he is not 100%, the Barcelona winger has more than enough quality to be a decisive figure in this game.

One significant matter could be the fitness of both sides.

You suspect Spain will be better off in that regard.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are the younger team and haven’t had to play extra time in any of their knockout games, whereas two of Argentina’s knockout matches have lasted 120 minutes.

La Roja have also had an extra day to recover from their semi-final.

That said, Lionel Scaloni’s men have made a habit of defying the critics at this tournament, so they will feel like another victory is possible.

Kick-off for the match is 8pm Irish time.

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