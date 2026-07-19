LIVE: Argentina v Spain, World Cup final

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

The Champions League final may have better players and more co-ordinated teams, but for sheer drama, excitement, unpredictability and anticipation, the World Cup final remains the biggest game in football.

Tonight’s clash is a fascinating encounter between Spain’s meditative, cerebral brand of football and Argentina’s more chaotic, emotion-filled, Messi-inspired approach.

One of the many fascinating subplots is that the two key figures for the sides were being written off until recently – Messi, owing to his age, and Rodri, because of his ACL problems.

There is also the Lamine Yamal factor – the 19-year-old is one of the few superstars who has had a disappointing tournament as he has been recovering from an injury. However, even if he is not 100%, the Barcelona winger has more than enough quality to be a decisive figure in this game.

One significant matter could be the fitness of both sides.

You suspect Spain will be better off in that regard.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are the younger team and haven’t had to play extra time in any of their knockout games, whereas two of Argentina’s knockout matches have lasted 120 minutes.

La Roja have also had an extra day to recover from their semi-final.

That said, Lionel Scaloni’s men have made a habit of defying the critics at this tournament, so they will feel like another victory is possible.

Kick-off for the match is 8pm Irish time.