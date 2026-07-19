Contepomi accuses England of ‘lack of respect’ after victory over Argentina

ARGENTINA HEAD COACH Felipe Contepomi accused England of showing a “lack of respect” after storming out of his press conference following the Pumas’ 31-24 defeat in Santiago del Estero.

Contepomi took exception to the music and cheering that could be heard coming from England’s changing room next door as their players celebrated a triumphant conclusion to their July tour.

Having asked the England representative present in the room to have the noise stop, Contepomi then lost patience and stalked out of the room saying that he was leaving because of the “lack of respect” being shown.

It came after Argentina were denied a try that, if converted, would have snatched a draw deep into overtime.

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄 😳



A late Argentina try is ruled out after TMO review.



England survive to claim victory in Santiago del Estero.#ARGvENG #NationsChampionship #VMSport pic.twitter.com/12567oO2Bg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 18, 2026

Argentina crossed in the third minute of overtime through Bautista Delguy only for video referee Brett Cronan to rule out the try because it was grounded on the sideline due to a tackle by Henry Slade.

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A chaotic showdown saw England build a 19-3 interval lead and then face down two comebacks by the hosts.

Borthwick said: “I’m delighted for the players. They showed incredible spirit, led brilliantly by Jamie George

“Matches between England and Argentina, whatever the sport, seem to end up being very tight late on and full of drama,

“It’s almost unfair to pull out one example but Henry Slade’s tackle at the end was incredible.

“It shows the fight that’s in this group of players, as well as their togetherness and connection.

“Right now these players deserve a fantastic holiday, a good night out tonight (Saturday) and a good rest.

“They’ve worked hard and it’s been a season that’s been going a while.

“We all know about the number of minutes the English players play and these guys have stuck it right to the very end.”

England’s victory came despite having four players being sent to the sin-bin in Jack van Poortvliet, Alex Coles, Henry Pollock and Emmanuel Iyogun.

It meant they played a total of nine minutes with 13 men and increases their total of yellow cards over the last eight Tests to 14. Borthwick hit back at questions about England’s discipline.

Borthwick said: “I don’t think now is the time to be digging into that.

“This team has done really, really well. It was a tough Test match, a fantastic Test match, we scored some wonderful tries and as ever you guys concentrate on the negativity.

“You’re like the negativity committee so it’s lovely coming and talking to you again.”