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Rodri: Spain's captain was named Player of the Tournament. Ashley Landis/AP/Alamy Stock Photo
Awards

Spain's Rodri wins World Cup Golden Ball award, Mbappé wins his second Golden Boot

Rodri pips Messi and Mbappé to Player of the Tournament prize.
11.57pm, 19 Jul 2026

RODRI WON THE Golden Ball award for the World Cup’s Player of the Tournament after captaining Spain to the country’s second title.

The Manchester City midfielder, who starred throughout the tournament, was chosen ahead of runner-up Lionel Messi and third-placed Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé clinched back-to-back Golden Boot awards after he finished the tournament with a brilliant 10 goals, two clear of Messi, with England’s Jude Bellingham third on seven.

Spanish teenager Pau Cubarsi won the Young Player award, while team-mate Unai Simon won the Golden Glove award as best goalkeeper.

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