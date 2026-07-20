Cathal O'Neill's brilliant 1-4 earns him All-Ireland final Man of the Match award

LIMERICK FORWARD CATHAL O’Neill was named man of the match after his brilliant 1-4 fired the Treaty to victory in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final.

O’Neill’s goal early in the second half opened up an 11-point lead, effectively ending the contest as Limerick marched on to lift Liam MacCarthy for the sixth time in nine seasons.

“It’s unreal to get over the line today,” O’Neill said as he accepted the award live on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game. “It’s just special.

“We started a good few months ago and to have the league, the Munster, and the All-Ireland, it’s special.”

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He added: “I wasn’t moving too well in the first half. Look, we were hoping that performance would come all year, and I think there were signs in training that the lads could see the performance was coming. We were just a small bit off the last few games. It’s just so satisfying to get that performance in the final.”