Brilliance of Spain overcomes an Argentine belligerence with nothing left to give

SPAIN ARE THE world champions on a day when their brilliance overcame Argentina’s belligerence.

This was a sad, sad way for Lionel Messi to potentially bow out of international football but a completely fitting manner of defeat for his team.

They have enthralled us with chaos and genius in equal measure throughout this tournament, but they had nothing left to give.

They will find no solace in the manner of this loss. It was not valiant or unjust. This is a pain that is deserved and will linger.

They cannot complain about Enzo Fernández’s red card – yellows for dissent and a reckless tackle – just before extra-time and they definitely cannot query the goal in the 106th minute which brings a second World Cup to Spain.

Lionel Messi and Argentina couldn't even manage a shot on target. Ashley Landis / AP/Alamy Stock Photo Ashley Landis / AP/Alamy Stock Photo / AP/Alamy Stock Photo

Ferran Torres’ winner summed up the difference between these sides. Sharp, incisive, brave play was rewarded; quick thinking between Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro worked the opportunity to catch their opponents cold. The latter delivered a deep cross where Nahuel Molina attempted to knock Nico Williams off his stride as the substitute rose with power and purpose to nod back with delicate precision for Torres to stride onto the ball and into a place in history.

Just like Andreas Iniesta in 2010, another Barcelona man has won Spain the World Cup. Messi didn’t drop to his knees like some of his teammates, but he bent over and fixed his socks in a state of despair.

He couldn’t have been shocked. Only for Emiliano Martínez in goal, this could have been ended much earlier, although the goalkeeper also came close to a couple of infamous howlers too.

Ferran Torres' goal won the World Cup for Spain. Martin Rickett / PA/Alamy Martin Rickett / PA/Alamy / PA/Alamy

This World Cup final has taught us something more about what we perceive Spain to be all about.

This was not a stoic, deathly march to a second World Cup title built solely on technical proficiency or entrenched ideals. Spain came through this test of endurance because of the belief in their quality but also a deep trust in each other. This was a victory for football.

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Argentina made it to the end of this World Cup final without a single shot on target and just one off. Yes, Fernandez was shown a second yellow just before the contest headed for extra-time, but they offered nothing before that either.

You’d wonder what the people sitting in the $1 million seats at pitchside felt about it all. Before the drama of the end, this was a very typical football match. Was it something they could find the ability to enjoy or simply endure? The sun was blazing and they got complimentary fedoras, so at least that was something.

For such a stinker of a final to be served up on occasion like this felt poetic for Fifa, but another dagger for fans who already felt the sharp edge of such vulgar profiteering.

Fifa won’t care, of course. They could still pocket more than $1bn for the final alone once the receipts are totted up.

They’ve fleeced people for as much as they could and got commission on both sides from their own re-sale platform. And on the biggest stage of all, we were reminded that a game of football can be a brutal thing, a testing thing.

Spain's Mikel Merino. Bradley Collyer / PA/Alamy Bradley Collyer / PA/Alamy / PA/Alamy

Spain were the ones who could cope with it, stay focused, stay brilliant and overcome.

As this contest drifted towards extra-time, maybe Gianni Infantino was checking the small print to see if Fifa could drain a few extra quid for the additional 30 minutes or arrange a hasty charge for each penalty kick.

In the end, they were not required.

Only for Martinez’s stunning save from Yamal’s injury-time free kick, we would have had a completely different kind of story. The magical ending for Messi was denied, but no one can think anything else was justified.

We went to extra time after a soft decision to award a foul against Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi denied Williams what would have been a certain winner.

His part in the goal that did bring World Cup glory will never be forgotten.

Maybe those who shelled out that $1m to be up close and personal were hoping to get enough bang for their buck with Jennifer Hudson singing the American national anthem before kick-off, or Robbie Williams donning a glitzy blue tracksuit to remind us he is still knocking about, or that Tom Cruise monologue which won’t be making a showreel anytime soon.

Of course this is an occasion to be celebrated, it’s the biggest game in football and the peak of every player’s career. Do such theatrics elevate it further or just make it seem vacuous?

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Marcos Senesi nearly snatched an equaliser for Argentina at the death. Martin Rickett / PA/Alamy Martin Rickett / PA/Alamy / PA/Alamy

There was football to be played before more celebrity interruption during the half-time show. Yes, that really was Madonna with Ronaldo and Ronaldinho bopping away in the car.

Justin Bieber took out a guitar and strolled across the pitch playing a ponderous ballad which kind of fitted with how poor Messi skulked about the place. Argentina were unable to do anything to get a tune from him.

They couldn’t muster a single shot during normal time. Not even a blocked shot. There was barely a cross or even a pass that went astray which could have led to something more.

They had nothing, and only for their goalkeeper, they would have been beaten much earlier.

Maybe this was the emotional and physical toll of the last six weeks finally catching up with them. There is only so much madness and chaos to be able to revel in.

The red card for Fernandez, one of their heroes in the semi-final with that equaliser against England, summed up their torrid afternoon.

Torres leads the wild Spanish celebrations in extra time. HMB Media / Marco Bader/ Sipa USA / Alamy HMB Media / Marco Bader/ Sipa USA / Alamy / Marco Bader/ Sipa USA / Alamy

Maybe Fifa will try to justify their insane ticket prices – they surged beyond $10,000 in the 24 hours before kick-off – by glorifying these celebrity extras as part of something more than just football or bigger than a match.

It doesn’t.

Nothing is bigger than this, and even amid the crippling tension and high stakes, there was still enjoyment to be found in the little moments that littered the contest and reminded you this was indeed just a game of football.

The most important one of all, but still a game like any other, one that was defined by the brilliance of Spain, a team that are now European and world champions.