'We dropped the ball. This year we came back to make amends' - Kerry return to All-Ireland final

THE HURT OF relinquishing the TG4 All-Ireland senior title in last year’s semi-final has driven Kerry back to the decider, according to manager Mark Bourke.

Kerry dethroned Dublin in Thurles on Saturday, and will now face Galway in a repeat of the 2024 final on 2 August.

The Kingdom reigned supreme on that occasion, lifting the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 1993 after back-to-back final defeats. And they will be looking to get their hands on the silverware again after ending Dublin’s title defence.

“I’m delighted for the players and I’m delighted for the management,” said Bourke. “I’m delighted for all 50 of us. We dropped the ball against Meath last year in the semi-final. The players knew that, we knew that. This year we came back to make amends.”

Kerry flexed their considerable muscle as they powered to a 10-point win. Early goals from Síofra O’Shea and Jadyn Lucey laid the platform for a 2-16 to 1-9 victory. Captain O’Shea finished with a brilliant 1-8, setting the tone as her side led by 12 points at one stage in the opening period and were 2-8 to 1-5 ahead at the break.

“I thought we did everything right for most of the first half,” Bourke added. “Everyone has a purple patch, but I thought that we did everything right, but then we started doing things not so right and Dublin smelt that. That’s the sign of champions and 11 of them played last year in the All-Ireland final.

“They went at us and scored 1-3 and took it to a six-point game at half-time. In fairness to Anna Galvin (who didn’t feature through injury) and all those senior players inside in the dressing room, they got them together and took them by the scruff of the neck and got them to reset and told them to go back out and control the game again and in fairness they did.”

Advertisement

Kerry's Mikala Mulvihill and Kathryn Ryan celebrate. Stephen Heaney / INPHO Stephen Heaney / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin joint manager Paul Casey was magnanimous in defeat. “The better team won so we can have no complaints. Kerry were excellent, but we’ve been keeping an eye on them all year and knew we would have had to have a mammoth performance to overturn them.

“Our girls gave it everything, but ultimately it wasn’t to be. When you give a team like Kerry a head start in a game like that, it is tough. We are really proud of the way the girls rallied in the second half and began to turn it around, but Kerry probably knew that they just had to keep us at arm’s length for the duration of that second half and they did that.”

Saturday’s other semi-final was similarly one-sided as Galway overpowered Armagh in Longford. The Tribe reached their second final in two years with a 0-21 to 0-8 win over an off-colour Orchard county.

Olivia Divilly and substitute Shauna Hynes both finished with 0-4 amidst 10 different scorers, something manager Daniel Moynihan identified as crucial afterwards.

“We had a spread of scorers from the half-back line all the way up to the full-forward line. I think if a couple of the full-back line were able to get forward, they would as well. We also had players coming off the bench, who made a difference too and that’s hugely pleasing.

“It was not a polished performance; we left a few scores behind, and I don’t think the conversion rate was where it needed to be. So, once we get over this little celebration of reaching the final, it’s back to work on Wednesday night. We’ll review this game and try to remedy some of the things that didn’t go right for us.

“In the final we’ll just concentrate on ourselves. We know that if we play our football, we can beat anybody in the country, and that has to be our attitude.”

Galway's Sophie Healy and Nicola Ward celebrate at the final whistle. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Galway’s last appearance in the showpiece was disappointing as Kerry romped to a 3-14 to 0-11 win, and they’ll be hoping for an improved showing on the biggest stage as they seek a first title since 2004, and just second ever.

Like Casey, Gregory McGonigle was gracious in defeat, heaping praise on Galway as Armagh’s wait for a first final appearance since 2006 lingers on after a subdued performance.

“We were second best all over the pitch,” said McGonigle. “Galway were far superior, cleaner and crisper in everything that they did. We knew that we needed to be at our very best if we were going to beat Galway, and unfortunately, we weren’t.

“Galway are a phenomenal side. We were too sloppy in the first half, giving poor ball away and hitting poor shots.

“We tried to regroup at half-time, and see if we could have another go, but every time we coughed the ball up, Galway punished us. They’re athletic, and they’re also very good footballers. It will take an unbelievable side to beat them in the final.”

With reporting from Dan Kearney and Kieran Lynch

*****