Brendan Cummins rules himself out of running for Waterford hurling job

BRENDAN CUMMINS HAS ruled himself out of the running for the Waterford senior hurling job.

Cummins stepped down as manager of the Tipperary U20 hurlers last week, and has since been linked with the Déise vacancy.

But the five-time All-Star goalkeeper poured cold water on reports on The Sunday Game.

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Sunday night’s panel put Cummins on the spot, with Anthony Daly asking if he had any news and Donal Óg Cusack jokingly questioning if his blue suit and white shirt was “a message”.

“Well the message is I’m not going to be managing any team in 2027 anyway,” Cummins told the RTÉ programme.

#TheSundayGame exclusive



Brendan Cummins will NOT be the Waterford manager in 2027.



Anthony Daly puts him on the spot! pic.twitter.com/9N5HUaG72y — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 19, 2026

“I had five amazing years with the Tipperary U20s. I felt going into the role that… look I’d seen Tommy Dunne and Liam Cahill do it, and you always feel you have a debt. I always found anyway – Tipperary have been so good to me, I said I’d do something back and I did.

“I had a great five years. Pity that (Clare) goalie in that (Munster) final was able to stop two bullets of penalties and stop our three in a row bid! I’ll take 12 months out and see what the world looks like after that. Is that an okay answer?!”

Waterford have been on the lookout for a new manager since Peter Queally stepped down in early June after two seasons in charge.

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