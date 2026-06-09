Peter Queally steps down as Waterford manager after two seasons

WATERFORD ARE ON the lookout for a new hurling manager, after Peter Queally has stepped away from the role.

Queally served as selector to Davy Fitzgerald until 2024, when he took the role himself.

Advertisement

He was appointed on a two-year deal with the option for a third. However, it became clear after discussions with the county board, he did not have the full support of the board, as revealed by WLR FM.

Waterford continued their unfortunate record of not emerging from the Munster round-robin. From their four games this year, they were beaten three times and managed a draw with Tipperary.

In a statement sent to the radio station, Queally said, “It has been a privilege to manage my own county and to work alongside such a committed group of players and mentors.

“While we didn’t achieve everything we hoped to over the past two years, I can honestly say that everyone involved gave their all in trying to move the team forward.

“I want to thank the players for their commitment, the backroom team for their dedication and professionalism, my family for their unwavering support and the supporters who continued to stand by us throughout.”

He added, “Any role of this nature comes with challenges, and while there are aspects of my time that I reflect on with some disappointment, my overriding feeling is one of gratitude. I firmly believe Waterford has the players, the people and the potential to compete at the highest level once again.

“Waterford Hurling means everything to me. I wish every player the very best for the future and I sincerely hope to see the county back competing at the very top table of senior hurling where it belongs.”