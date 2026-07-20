SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face the winner of KF Egnatia (Albania) and NK Celje (Slovenia) in the third qualifying round of the Champions League should they progress past Ararat-Armenia.
Rovers and Celje are familiar foes, having twice faced off in European ties in recent seasons.
Should Stephen Bradley’s side advance against Ararat-Armenia, the first leg of their third-round tie would take place on either 4 or 5 August at Tallaght Stadium, with the away leg the following week.
Slovenian club Celje are no longer managed by former Liverpool winger Albert Riera, whose relationship with Hoops boss Stephen Bradley was tempestuous. Riera left Celje in January to take charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, though he has since departed the Bundesliga club.
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Rovers advanced past Celje on aggregate in the third qualifying round of the Europa League in 2023, but the Slovenians earned a 2-0 win in Tallaght during last year’s Conference League group stage.
Egnatia, meanwhile, have been champions of Albania for three years running.
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Shamrock Rovers could face very familiar opposition if they progress in Champions League qualifier
SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face the winner of KF Egnatia (Albania) and NK Celje (Slovenia) in the third qualifying round of the Champions League should they progress past Ararat-Armenia.
Rovers and Celje are familiar foes, having twice faced off in European ties in recent seasons.
Should Stephen Bradley’s side advance against Ararat-Armenia, the first leg of their third-round tie would take place on either 4 or 5 August at Tallaght Stadium, with the away leg the following week.
Slovenian club Celje are no longer managed by former Liverpool winger Albert Riera, whose relationship with Hoops boss Stephen Bradley was tempestuous. Riera left Celje in January to take charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, though he has since departed the Bundesliga club.
Rovers advanced past Celje on aggregate in the third qualifying round of the Europa League in 2023, but the Slovenians earned a 2-0 win in Tallaght during last year’s Conference League group stage.
Egnatia, meanwhile, have been champions of Albania for three years running.
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