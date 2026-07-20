Conference League: Shels and Bohs get attractive European draws

SHELBOURNE AND BOHEMIANS have received some lucrative potential draws if they manage to progress to the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Shels could earn a trip to face Dutch giants Ajax at the 56,000-capacity Johann Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam if both sides come through their second round qualifiers.

The Tolka Park side must overcome Nomme Kalju of Estonia to get there, while Ajax will be expected to see off Vojvodina.

The four-time Champions League winners finished fifth in the Eredivisie last year, while Vojvodina were second in the Serbian SuperLiga.

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Bohs, meanwhile, could meet Turkish giants Besiktas or four-time Danish champions Midtjylland.

The Gypsies must progress past Ballkani of Kosovo to set up a clash against the winners between that pair.

Besiktas overcame St Patrick’s Athletic 7-3 on aggregate in last year’s Conference League qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Derry City will play either Stjarnan (Iceland) or Ilves Tampere (Finland) if they beat Rijeka.

The third round qualifying games will take place on Thursday, August 6, and Thursday, August 13.