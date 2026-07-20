Rory McIlroy's Open frustration: 'I was stuck in neutral for most of the week'

RORY MCILROY WILL belatedly celebrate his Masters success as he takes a break following a frustrating week at the Open.

The world number two admitted he was “stuck in neutral” for most of his four rounds at Royal Birkdale and will head home after finishing one under par.

McIlroy was impressive off the tee but his approach play was not of similar standard and he could not find his touch on the greens.

Still, having won the Masters for a second time in April, he can reflect on a successful year, even if his performances in the last three majors have been underwhelming.

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He said: “I was just sort of stuck in neutral for most of the week. Even par over the weekend is not going to get it done.

“I just felt like any time I got a little bit of momentum out there, I seemed to make a bogey. It was just one of those weeks I couldn’t get it going.

“This season feels very similar to last season. Obviously I won the first major of the year and fell off a little bit after that – but any time you win a major in a year, you have to be pleased about that.

“I haven’t really taken the time to enjoy that or celebrate that. Poppy’s got another four weeks off school until she goes back, so I’m just going to enjoy the summer holidays with her and Erica. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

McIlroy, a six-time major winner, has said previously he feels he can now pick and choose the tournaments more than previously.

Asked if it was true the prospect of competing week-in, week-out on the PGA Tour no longer got his “juices flowing”, the 37-year-old told reporters: “Yes, that’s fair.

“I think it just sort of ebbs and flows. There’s been years where I’ve given it maybe more of my attention and years that I haven’t.

“I guess I’m just at a stage that I have other things that I prioritise. I came to that decision last year and I’m just sort of doing the same thing.”

McIlroy raised eyebrows on Saturday with some pointed comments about the conduct of Bryson DeChambeau after the American was penalised two shots for improving his lie by trampling on long grass close to his ball.

The Northern Irishman admitted he was “not particularly fond of” DeChambeau and accused him of “performative” behaviour as he remonstrated with officials and then hit balls on the range after dark.

McIlroy was cheekily asked if he would welcome the prospect of DeChambeau competing at the Irish Open in September.

He said: “I think that would be great for the tournament, absolutely. Having someone like Bryson at the Irish Open, yes, it would be great for the tournament.”