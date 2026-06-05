Jake O'Brien: Coleman class, Leaving Cert days, and World Cup motivation

JAKE O’BRIEN’S WEEK in Montreal didn’t begin on the best of notes. A training ground highlight for the elder statesman of the Ireland squad was a lowlight for O’Brien.

Séamus Coleman proved there are still plenty of tricks left in his 37-year-old legs when he nutmegged his Everton teammate and celebrated wildly. O’Brien gave the FAI’s video man a fresh death stare when the viral flick was brought up at Thursday’s pre-match press conference at Stade Saputo.

But the piece of skill and the overjoyed reaction also said plenty about Coleman’s hunger to be here — and to stay here.

We'd like to report a crime please 😂🥜



Seamus' celebration just tops it off 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vZjFJVLQsH — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 1, 2026

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“Séamus still has a lot to give, he’s a super player and a super person and whatever he chooses to do next and whatever he chooses to do, he’ll be top,” said O’Brien, who has soaked up plenty from his international teammate in their time together on Merseyside.

“Not even just watching him, but his mannerisms, how he respects everyone, a lot to learn from him. How he talks to people, how he acts, and just the aura he gives off and the vibe.”

Friday night’s meeting with Jesse Marsch’s hyper-motivated Canada will be cap No.81 for Coleman, O’Brien trailing well behind when he picks up his 17th.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson with Jake O'Brien. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Yet the 16 he already has match the cumulative total of 17 of the 24 Ireland players here. O’Brien is surprised by his seniority but enjoying what he sees from the rookie brigade, even if he wasn’t much help to fellow Corkman Jaden Umeh as the winger sat his Leaving Cert remotely here.

“I got predicted grades, so I’m not the best person to ask,” smiled O’Brien, who’ll start in an experienced backline against the Canadians. “That was during Covid. It feels like a lifetime ago. It’s crazy seeing players that young in the squad. They are young players but very good players.”

Like teammates James Abankwah and Mason Melia before him this week, O’Brien admitted he has seen and heard the World Cup vibes and chatter on the streets of Montreal during the past week. As the co-host nation ramps up, Ireland will be heading back home on Saturday. The penalty agony of Prague lingers on.

“It still hurts that we’re not in the World Cup. But we can use it to push us on and use it as motivation for the next tournament,” added O’Brien. “[Prague] was very tough and still is very tough because it’s all going on around us and we think we should be here but we can use this as motivation going forward.

“As I said, it’s a very young squad with a lot of potential and I think we’re going in the right direction. As a team, you can see our record recently has been very good. We need to make winning a habit going into the Nations League and the Euros and bring that exciting factor back to Ireland.

“For a few years, that wasn’t there. I do think we brought that back. It’s exciting for Ireland, there’s a new generation coming, and the people of Ireland are very excited going forward. They’ve been very supportive even though we didn’t get there.

“You could see when they come up to us that they’re appreciative of what we’ve done and we appreciate the support they gave us. We want to give back and I’m sure we will.”