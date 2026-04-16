Ludvig Aberg the first round clubhouse leader at RBC Heritage

LUDVIG ABERG IS the clubhouse leader at the RBC Heritage with an eight-under par 63 as the first round continues in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The latest signature event on the PGA Tour sees the world number 17 lead at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Aberg is a shot clear of Harris English and Viktor Hovland, who both recorded rounds of 64 today, while Shane Lowry is in the early stages of his round, one-under after six holes.

Advertisement

Aberg finished strong with birdies on 16 and 17 to climb to the head of the leaderboard after a round that featured seven birdies and no dropped shots.

New Zealander Ryan Fox is on the course, seven-under after 16, while US pair Michael Brennan and Gary Woodland are both on six-under after both recorded rounds of 65.

European Ryder Cup players Robert MacIntyre and Sepp Straka are amongst the group on five-under after their rounds.

More to follow…