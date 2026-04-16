Cork edge past Kerry by a point, Waterford enjoy victory over Clare

Results –

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20FC

Cork 0-10 Kerry 0-9

Waterford 2-14 Clare 2-13

*****

DESPITE LOSING SENIOR starter Dara Sheedy to injury, Cork recorded their first U20 victory over Kerry in seven attempts with a nerve-jangling triumph at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

Tomás Ó Sé could hold some complaints given that Kerry had a perfectly good Evan Boyle point waved wide in the first half.

This was a win the Rebels needed more after drawing away to Clare in the first round. With the Banner losing to Waterford in the other game, all four sides could yet qualify for the final. However, Cork and Kerry still hold the top two places entering the final round.

Paddy McCarthy’s free delivered success for Waterford in Kilmihil by 2-14 to 2-13 against Clare.

Dalata Hotel Group @MunsterGAA U20 Football Championship Phase 2 - Rd 2 Updates brought to you by @zimmerbiomet

Fulltime



Paddy Mc Carthy points the free and Waterford take the win with the last kick of the ball



Clare 2-13 (19)

Waterford 2-14 (20)



Waterford lead by 1… — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 16, 2026

The worry for Cork manager Ray Keane after beating his native county concerned centre-forward Sheedy, who pulled up seemingly clutching his hamstring after 20 minutes.

Having chosen to play with the swirling wind, the Kingdom owned the ball for the first ten minutes. Seán Ó Cúinn pointed after 30 seconds, followed by a Paddy Lane free and a deflected Ronan Carroll effort. That ninth-minute flag would be their last score of the half.

In a game of baffling swings, a Cork side who took six minutes to touch the ball were level by the 15th minute. Seán O’Leary, a solo Sheedy score, and Danny Miskella’s free made it 0-3 apiece.

For the next twist, the second quarter passed without any score. That’s only half the story as Boyle had a certain point ruled out. The Ballyduff midfielder’s kick came in off the inside of the post, but was waved wide by one umpire as the other began to move for the white flag. After some consultation, play was brought back for a Lane two-point free, which missed the target.

Having got off eight shots in little over nine minutes, Kerry mustered just four in the remainder of the half.

Kerry forward Tomás Kennedy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cork hit the front within 20 seconds of the resumption. Mark O’Brien lofted over a two-pointer from outside the 45-metre line for a 0-5 to 0-3 lead. Half-time substitute Dylan O’Neill soon made it double scores.

After points from Kerry senior Tomás Kennedy and a Lane free, Kerry passed up a chance to level. Gearóid White passed a free backwards to Lane, outside the arc, who booted wide.

Following a Billy Curtin ’45, Kennedy and Máirtín McKivergan levelled at 0-7 apiece. Odhran Foley edged Cork back ahead. After Kerry’s 13th wide, Danny Miskella’s orange flag gave the hosts a three-point cushion with five minutes remaining.

Advertisement

Kerry began to nibble into the deficit entering the three added minutes, but after scores from Daniel Kirby and a Kennedy free, they didn’t get the ball forward in time for one last shot.

Scorers for Cork: Danny Miskella 0-3 (1 2pt play, 0-1f), Mark O’Brien 0-2 (1 2pt play), Billy Curtin 0-1 (0-1 ’45), Seán O’Leary 0-1, Odhran Foley 0-1, Dara Sheedy 0-1, Dylan O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Tomás Kennedy 0-3 (0-1f), Paddy Lane 0-2 (0-2f), Seán Ó Cúinn 0-1, Daniel Kirby 0-1, Ronan Carroll 0-1, Máirtín McKivergan 0-1.

Cork

1. Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers)

2. Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), 3. Peter Rose (Ballincollig), 4. Harry Wixted (Bishopstown)

5. Seán O’Leary (Kilmurry), 6. Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s), 7. Odhran Foley (Bishopstown)

8. Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg, captain), 9. Trevor Kiely (Mallow)

10. Mark O’Brien (Ballinora), 11. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 12. Gary Holland (Bishopstown)

13. Seán Coakley (Douglas), 14. Rickey Barrett (St Finbarr’s), 15. Danny Miskella (Ballincollig)

Subs

19. Denis O’Mullane (Kilmurry) for Sheedy (22, inj)

18. Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers) for Kiely (h-t)

20. Aaron Keane (Kinsale) for Coakley (46)

21. Luke Shorten (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh) for Barrett (60)

22. Luke Murphy (Barryroe) for O’Mullane (60+1)

Kerry

1. Kacper Robak (Dr Crokes)

4. David Mulvihill (Tarbert), 3. Gearóid Evans (Keel), 2. Michael Lynch (Milltown-Castlemaine)

5. Seán Ó Cúinn (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 7. Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets)

9. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), 12. Killian Dennehy (Cordal)

8. Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks), 13. Gearóid White (John Mitchels), 10. Jack O’Sullivan (Kenmare Shamrocks)

11. Ronan Carroll (Austin Stacks), 14. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), 15. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

Subs

17. Dara Stack (Kilcummin) for Mulvihill (21, inj)

19. Máirtín McKivergan (Ballymacelligott) for Carroll (h-t)

18. Mark O’Carroll (Dr Crokes) for Dennehy (31, inj)

23. Jack Joy (Ballymacelligott) for O’Sullivan (40)

21. Ben Kelliher (Dr Crokes) for Lane (53)

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)