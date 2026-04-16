Cork name team for Sunday's Munster hurling tie with Tipperary

CORK HAVE MADE two changes from the Division 1 league final defeat to Limerick for Sunday’s Munster championship opener against Tipperary in Thurles.

Mark Coleman comes in at wing-back and Barry Walsh at wing-forward as Michéal Mullins and Séamus Harnedy make way. Walsh and William Buckley are set to make their senior championship debuts, while Diarmuid Healy is a notable inclusion on the bench after recent injury struggles.

Dublin make one switch for their Leinster opener against Offaly on Saturday night, from the outfit that loss the recent Division 1B league final to Clare.

Dara Purcell comes in at corner-forward for Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing, who was forced off at half-time of that clash against the Banner.

Liam Rushe is named on the bench after recently returning to the inter-county game.

Dublin hurling manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

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2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

13. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

22. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

24. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

25. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

26. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Conor Groarke (Cuala), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

5. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg),

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8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Donohue (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s).

Subs

16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

17. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s)

18. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

19. Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg)

20. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)

21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

22. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

23. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)

24. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

25. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

26. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna)

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