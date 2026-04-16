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Dublin hand starting spots to championship newcomers for Leinster opener
DUBLIN HAVE NAMED a bunch of championship newcomers in the starting side announced to face Wicklow in Sunday’s Leinster senior football quarter-final in Aughrim.
Nathan Doran is named at full-back with Cuala 2025 All-Ireland club winning duo Charlie McMorrow and Eoin Kennedy in the half-back line.
There’s a first senior championship start for wing-back Greg McEnaney, while Páidí White is a newcomer in attack at wing-forward.
There is experience in defence in Eoin Murchan and David Byrne, midfielder Brian Howard, and the attacking quartet of Seán Bugler, Niall Scully, Paddy Small and captain Con O’Callaghan.
All-Ireland winning attackers Colm Basquel and Cormac Costello are named on the bench.
Throw-in on Sunday in Echelon Park is 3pm.
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)
8. Brian Howard (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)
10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge-Street), 12. Páidí White (St Sylvester’s)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
Subs
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Dublin GAA Gaelic Football Teamsheet