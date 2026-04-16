Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger killed in road accident, aged 48

FORMER ARSENAL GOALKEEPER Alex Manninger has been killed in a road accident, his first club Red Bull Salzburg have announced.

The Bundesliga outfit announced on Thursday that the 48-year-old had died, in a post on its official X account.

Wir trauern um unseren ehemaligen Torhüter Alexander Manninger, der tragisch bei einem Verkehrsunfall verunglückt ist. Unsere Gedanken sind bei seiner Familie und seinen Freunden. Ruhe in Frieden, Alexander. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AjfpNOwNU7 — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) April 16, 2026

It said: “We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander.”

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Arsenal also paid tribute on X.

“Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.

“All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex.”

Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.



All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.



Rest in peace, Alex ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4i7jjjLQl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2026

Capped 33 times by Austria, Manninger joined the Gunners in a £500,000 move from Grazer AK in June 1997 where he made 64 appearances under Arsene Wenger and won the Premier League during a five-year stay before leaving for Espanyol, with David Seaman and Richard Wright blocking his path to the first team.

He also had spells with Torino, Bologna, Siena and Juventus in Italy, Augsburg in Germany and briefly Liverpool back in the English top flight.

The Austrian football association also mourned his death, saying he was an “outstanding” servant.

Manninger also had spells with Torino, Bologna, Siena, Augsburg and briefly Liverpool (Matthew Ashton/PA). PA PA

Sporting director Peter Schottel said on the Osterreichischer Fussball-Bund official website: “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador of Austrian football on and off the pitch.

“With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers.

“His professionalism, his calmness and his reliability have made him an important part of his teams and also of the national team. His achievements deserve the highest respect and will remain unforgotten.

“In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”