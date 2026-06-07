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Cork and Limerick players battle for possession. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Shannonsiders

Casey hits winner as Limerick's late surge lands Munster hurling title against Cork

John Kiely’s team are provincial champions once more.
3.53pm, 7 Jun 2026
16
Fintan O'Toole Reports from SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Limerick 1-21 

Cork 2-17

LIMERICK HAVE RETURNED to the Munster hurling summit, Peter Casey’s 72nd minute score proving the moment that settled this tight and tense decider against Cork.

In a game that unfolded on a damp Leeside afternoon and on a greasy surface, Limerick mounted a vital scoring charge in firing four of the last five points of the game to reel Cork in.

A brilliantly-worked Brian Hayes goal early in the second half pushed Cork five clear, 2-12 to 1-10, but Limerick remained in the hunt against the home side to land the silverware before a crowd of 43,209.

shane-obrien-with-niall-oleary Limerick's Shane O'Brien in aciton with Cork's Niall O'Leary. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

brian-hayes-celebrates-after-scoring-his-sides-second-goal-of-the-match Brian Hayes celebrates after scoring Cork's second goal of the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-8 (0-5 frees, 0-2 ’65), Gearoid Hegarty 1-1, Peter Casey 0-3, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2 frees, 0-1 ’65), Tom Morrissey 0-2, Shane O’Brien 0-1, Barry Nash 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 0-7 (0-7 frees), Tim O’Mahony 0-4 (0-3 ’65, 0-1 free), Brian Hayes 1-1, Mark Coleman 1-0 (1-0 pen), Diarmuid Healy 0-2, William Buckley 0-2, Robert Downey 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain),

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 24. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

  • 23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for O’Neill (inj) (35)
  • 8. Adam English (Doon) for Gillane (49)
  • 17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Nash (temp, 65-67)
  • 26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Brien (65) 

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain). 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton),

10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

  • 19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for O’Donoghue (42)
  • 25. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Walsh (65)
  • 21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) for O’Connell (72)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

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