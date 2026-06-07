Hetherton stars as Dublin claim 9-point win over Mayo

Mayo 0-12

Dublin 3-12

TWO GOALS FROM Niamh Hetherton and one from Kate Sullivan helped TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin to a nine-point win over Mayo in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

The old adage of ‘goals win games’ proved true once again, as where Mayo failed to take their chances in the first half, Dublin were clinical in front of goal as they got their defence of the Brendan Martin Cup off to a great start.

The home side made a bright start and sent over the first three points through Aoife Staunton, Sinead Cafferky and Sinead Walsh, but Dublin struck back with 1-2 to lead by the ninth minute.

The goal was made and finished by Hetherton, who intercepted a pass by Sinead Cafferky before playing a one-two with her midfield partner Orlagh Nolan, and the Clontarf star finished emphatically.

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Mayo responded well and were back level thanks to points by Maria Reilly and the impressive Aoife Staunton, but Dublin nudged back in front through a second Nolan free and a point from Caoimhe O’Connor.

At the other end, Dublin goalkeeper Abby Shiels had to be alert to deny Sinead Cafferky two great goal chances. The direct running of Tara Needham, Maria Reilly, Aoife Geraghty and Staunton caused the Dublin backline plenty of issues throughout the half, and a third Staunton point left only two between them at the break, 1-5 to 0-6 in favour of Dublin.

By the end of the third quarter, Dublin were in full control as they added another two goals. O’Connor and Hetherton got early points for Dublin, before the latter added her second goal of the afternoon following a great pass by O’Connor. Lisa Cafferky and Walsh struck back for Mayo, but Kate Sullivan would get the better of Lucy Wallace before racing away to fire low past Laura Brennan.

Mayo continued to battle and kept the scoreboard ticking through Lisa Cafferky, Sinead Walsh and Aoife Geraghty, but Dublin were always one step ahead, and further points from Orlagh Nolan, Kate Sullivan and Caoimhe O’Connor helped the champions to an impressive win.

Dublin can book top spot in the group with victory over Donegal next weekend, while Mayo will meet the Ulster runners-up a week later.

Scorers – Dublin: N Hetherton 2-2, K Sullivan 1-2, O Nolan 0-4 (3f), C O’Connor 0-3, A Timothy 0-1.

Mayo: A Staunton 0-3, L Cafferky 0-3, S Walsh 0-3 (2f), S Cafferky 0-1, M Reilly 0-1, A Geraghty 0-1.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley, R Hartnett, H Leahy; N Donlon, L Magee, H McGinnis; N Hetherton, O Nolan; A Timothy, C Rowe, C O’Connor; C Fox, L Grendon, J Egan. Subs: K Donaghy for Rowe (11), S Mcintyre for Fox (ht), K Sullivan for Timothy (ht), E Kearney for Egan (37), C Coffey for Donlon (51).

MAYO: L Brennan; L Wallace, S El Massry, T Needham; E Brennan, L Hanley, H Reape; A Geraghty, F McHale; C Keane, M Reilly, A Staunton; L Cafferky, S Walsh, S Cafferky. Subs: F Collins for McHale (14), M Delaney for Brennan (14), A Kennedy for Keane (51), S Tuohy for Hanley (51).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).