'A family man that I trust unequivocally' - McMillan on Randle appointment

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has praised new Munster attack coach Roger Randle as “an outstanding human” after some concerns over the New Zealander’s appointment.

McMillan confirmed that three members of the province’s Professional Game Committee [PGC] have stepped down from their positions in the wake of the Randle deal.

Randle is set to join Munster on a two-year contract in July upon the completion of the Super Rugby campaign with the Chiefs, where McMillan was previously his boss.

In 1997, Randle was accused of raping a woman in South Africa when he was there for a Super Rugby game as a player with the Hurricanes.

Randle denied the allegation and has always maintained his innocence. He was initially charged with the crime, but the charge was later dropped. However, the claimant did not withdraw her accusation.

Randle continued to have a successful playing career, including two All Blacks caps, before moving into coaching, building an extensive XV in New Zealand and with the Japan 7s.

Speaking this afternoon, McMillan said he was aware of the concerns that have been expressed about Randle’s appointment but he vouched for the 51-year-old.

“I’m well aware of how our supporters and people in the rugby community are feeling about Roger’s appointment,” said McMillan.

“I fully respect that people will have an opinion, but it’s not an opinion that is shared by me.

“I’ve known Roger for a long time. I think he’s an outstanding human, well-loved by family and people that have worked alongside him for a long period of time

“This is a person who has had an allegation made against him. It didn’t proceed to a legal process, dropped pretty quickly. But the stigma of that has remained with him.

“But I admire the way that he has, as a rugby player and a coach and a father, dealt with that challenge.

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“He’s played all around the world. He’s coached at the elite level for a long period of time in Italy, France, Japan, New Zealand, Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, played for the All Blacks.

“This is a guy who’s highly respected in many parts of the world.”

McMillan confirmed that some of Munster’s PGC had stepped away from their roles.

It’s believed that independent nominees Billy Holland, Killian Keane, and Mick O’Driscoll – all decorated former Munster players – have resigned their positions.

“I’m aware that there’s some former players on the PGC that resigned as a result of this decision and, like our supporters, I respect that they all have their reasons for why they did that.”

McMillan said that his familiarity with Randle as a person and as a coach made him the ideal fit for the Munster attack coach role.

There were several other candidates for the job, but McMillan insisted that Randle was the right man.

“There were a number of people that expressed interest, but Roger stood out for me naturally because I know him as a person and I’ve worked with him for a long time.

“We’ve got our challenges here and what I feel I need is somebody that can come and add value, as I said, alongside Mossy [Lawler] in a shared attack role, but also somebody that I’ve worked with.

“The job here isn’t an easy one and, you know, as we all do in life, we lean to people who we trust and have worked with before to navigate through situations just like this.”

Asked for his message to any supporters who have concerns with the appointment of Randle, or who disagree with it, McMillan asked them to believe in his decision.

“Look, I would ask people to put their trust in me and other people,” said McMillan.

“I think if you jumped onto the Chiefs website, for example, and you read the comments about Roger Randle, you’ll see glowing reports of a man that’s loved by a huge cross-section in New Zealand, a family man, an honest man, and one that I trust unequivocally.

“Again, I can understand that people will have an opinion, but it’s not one that I share, and I honestly believe that he can come here and help our team and players develop and excel.”

Munster Rugby have said that the province carried out “due diligence” before sealing the appointment of Randle.

McMillan said that this process didn’t just involve him vouching for Randle.

“I think there’s been a number of people throughout the organisation that would have been canvassed around Roger’s appointment and, in the end, that process determined that Roger was ratified for the job,” he said.

McMillan has spoken to Randle since the announcement of his move to Munster and some of the negative reaction.

His hope is that people have an open mind about Randle.

“I have been in touch with him,” said McMillan. “I feel a huge sense of responsibility in terms of making sure that he’s looked after and that he comes here and it’s an environment where he feels like he’s welcome.

“Clearly, there’s some challenges and Roger is aware of those challenges, but it says a lot about him that he is still excited about the opportunity to come here and contribute.

“The challenge for any coach or player coming into the environment is that you have to earn the trust and respect of people, but it helps when people have an open mind and he comes in without his hands tied.”

There will likely be another new appointment to Munster’s coaching staff ahead of next season, with current forwards coach Alex Codling strongly linked with a move to French club Toulon at the end of the current campaign.

McMillan all but confirmed that impending move, expressing his disappointment.

“That’s not my story to tell. But, what I can say is that coaching is a bit of a transitional occupation.

“You live a little bit contract-to-contract. Codders is someone that we wanted to keep around for another year, but sometimes a better offer is put on the table and if the rumours around Toulon are accurate, then we’ll be disappointed because he’s been a huge contributor in his time here.

“We’ll wish him well and like everybody in the building, players and staff, he’s totally committed to the here and now and devoting all his energy to the players to set them up for success.”