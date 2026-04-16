Prendergast back at 10 at Leinster rotate, Ulster make one change

SAM PRENDERGAST RETURNS to the Leinster starting team for Friday’s URC interpro derby with Ulster [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports].

The out-half was left out of Leinster’s matchday 23 for the Champions Cup wins over Edinburgh and Sale Sharks, but comes straight back in at 10 in a heavily-rotated side.

The ongoing injury issues at loosehead sees Jerry Cahir start in the front row, with the returning Ed Byrne named on the bench. With Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, Jack Boyle and Alex Usanov all sidelined, Byrne re-signed for Leinster on a short-term deal earlier this week. The prop made 102 appearances for Leinster before joining Cardiff in 2024.

Cahir is joined in the front row by hooker Rónan Kelleher and tighthead Thomas Clarkson.

James Ryan captains the side in the second row, where he partners Brian Deeny.

Alex Soroka, Scott Penny and James Culhane start in the Leinster back row.

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Hugo Keenan continues at full-back with Joshua Kenny and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings.

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose start in the centre positions, with Prendergast joining Luke McGrath in the half-backs.

Byrne, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Max Deegan and Will Connors are the forward replacements in a 6-2 bench split, with Fintan Gunne and Ciarán Frawley covering the backline.

Ulster have made just one change from the side that defeated La Rochelle in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals last Friday.

Sean Reffell starts at openside flanker, as the injured Nick Timoney misses out.

Iain Henderson captains Ulster, starting with Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row.

Angus Bell starts at loosehead prop, alongside hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole in the front row.

Reffell joins the Ulster back row alongside David McCann and Juarno Augustus.

In the backline, Zac Ward starts on the left wing, with Werner Kok on the right and Jacob Stockdale at full-back.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue in the Ulster midfield, with Nathan Doak at scrum-half and Jack Murphy starting at 10.

The Ulster bench also remains unchanged, with James McCormick, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan and Bryn Ward the replacement forwards, while Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Jude Postlethwaite are the backline options.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Angus Bell

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. David McCann

7. Sean Reffell

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. James McCormick

17. Sam Crean

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Bryn Ward

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jerry Cahir

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. James Ryan (capt)

6. Alex Soroka

7. Scott Penny

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

20. Max Deegan

21. Will Connors

22. Fintan Gunne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU]