Bernardo Silva to leave Man City at end of season

BERNARDO SILVA WILL leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old Portugal international’s hugely successful nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, which has brought him 19 major trophies to date, will draw to a close this summer, as suggested by assistant manager Pep Lijnders earlier this month.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Manchester City can confirm Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer.”

“The Portuguese playmaker joined City in 2017 and has gone on to make 451 appearances during a glorious nine-year stay with the Blues.

“The 31-year-old’s contribution to our greatest sustained period of success is incalculable.

“Bernardo will now focus on seeking to try and ensure his remaining time at City ends with even more silverware, with Pep Guardiola’s side still very much in the hunt to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

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“In short, he will be deservedly remembered both as one of City’s finest and most popular players of all time.”

Silva, a £43million signing from Monaco in May 2017, has six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, Club World Cup and European Super Cup winner’s medals among his haul.

Confirming the news, he wrote to the club’s fans on his Instagram account: “When I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

“This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more… It wasn’t that bad.

“In a few months, it’s time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family. From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you!

“To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. My main goal as a player was to always play with passion so you guys could feel proud and well represented on the pitch. I hope you felt that every single game.

“I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life. Keep supporting this young team and I’m pretty sure they will bring you a lot of new fantastic memories in the future.

“To the club, Pep, the staff and all my team-mates these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long. The atmosphere we created every day in the training ground made me feel at home and a part of a big family. Let’s enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us.”