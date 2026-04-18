Arteta urges Arsenal to have no regrets in Man City title showdown

MIKEL ARTETA BELIEVES Arsenal are “more than capable” of landing a knockout blow to Manchester City in the Premier League title race when the top two meet on Sunday.

The Gunners hold a six-point lead ahead of their visit to the Etihad Stadium, but have played one more game than City.

Arsenal’s faltering form since losing the League Cup final to City last month has also offered Pep Guardiola’s men hope they can once again chase down Arteta’s side.

City reeled in Arsenal to win the title in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

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“Let’s be ourselves and go for it, put everything we have on that pitch,” said Arteta.

“Have huge belief, have huge conviction and go for it because we are more than capable of doing it.”

Arsenal have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

But Arteta is trying to focus on the positives as they aim to end a 22-year wait to win the title.

“We are exactly where we want to be and there have been a lot of positive things and I don’t see anything that has to hold you back,” added the Spaniard.

“We are playing against an opponent that requires the best out of you. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

By contrast, City have hit their stride with convincing wins over Liverpool and Chelsea since lifting the first silverware of the season at Wembley.

But Guardiola reiterated his belief City have no room for error if he is to land a seventh league title in 10 seasons since arriving in Manchester.

“We need that pressure,” Guardiola said.

“To compete well against that team, they have to know that if we don’t win, it’s over. They know it, we talk about that.”

– © AFP 2026