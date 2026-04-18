Burke point rescues draw for Dublin against Offaly in Leinster hurling thriller

Offaly 4-22

Dublin 2-28

Kevin Egan reports from Tullamore

A LATE DONAL Burke point from play rescued Dublin to force a draw against Offaly in a Leinster hurling thriller tonight at O’Connor Park.

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Adam Screeney’s free had edged Offaly in front in injury-time, yet Dublin fought back to grab a share of the spoils.

Dublin were in front 1-18 to 2-13 at the interval, Brian Hayes netting for them while Brian Duignan and Shane Rigney raised the green flags for Offaly.

Screeney and Charlie Mitchell netted for Offaly early in the second half, Conor Donohoe responding in between with a goal for Dublin, before a pulsating finish ensued.

More to follow…

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