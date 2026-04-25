Tipperary Ladies cause huge upset with win over Division 1 champions Cork in Munster

A MASSIVE UPSET at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday night as Tipperary defeated Cork in their TG4 Munster SFC clash first round tie.

Cork, having recently won the Lidl Division One league title, would have been expected to come through this challenge but on the night Tipperary were simply supreme as they outfought and outplayed the home team to deservedly take the points.

This was a Tipp win built on an outstanding team display as they stuck to their game plan and made it difficult for Cork to break through their defence from start to finish.

Such was their dominance that Cork only scored one point from play in the entire second half.

Sadbh McGoldrick set up Aimee Corcoran for the opening score as Cork went into an early lead.

With seven minutes gone Tipperary were back on level terms when Sarah English scored, before Cork had the first goal chance of the half.

Rachel Leahy went through on goal but Lauren Fitzpatrick denied her a green flag.

A great ball from Clara English set up Anna Carey for Tipp’s second point as they went in front for the first time.

With seven minutes gone Cork had another goal chance as Aine O’Sullivan’s shot came back off the post.

Heather Spillane put Tipp further in front as the visitors were playing the better football at this stage. Rachel O’Regan got Cork’s second score, with English replying for Tipp.

Katie Quirke replied for Cork to make it 0-4 to 0-3 with 16 minutes played.

But again, Tipp upped their game further, with English scoring again and Eanna Morrissey scoring from a free to put them three points to the good.

Advertisement

But a late point from a Quirke free made it 0-6 6o 0-4 at half time as Cork were far off the display they had against Galway in the league final a few weeks ago.

Áine O’Sullivan pulled a point back for Cork at the start of the second half, with Morrissey replying at the other end for Tipp.

Quirke pointed from a free, after 38 minutes to make it 0-7 to 0-6, the closest Cork got to drawing level until the final minute. Carey and Clara English both scored for Tipp to put them three points clear as Cork were finding it difficult to break their defensive set-up.

Quirke scored from another free, with Sarah English getting her third of the game to keep Tipp three up. Two frees from Quirke made it 0-10 to 0-9 as the game went into the final minute.

But credit to Tipp they burst forward with Nora Martin getting the all-important insurance point as Tipp ran out deserving winners on the night.

Scorers for Tipperary: S English 0-3, A Carey, E Morrissey (2f), C English 0-2 each, H Spillane, N Martin 0-1 each.

Cork: K Quirke 0-6 (6f), A Corcoran, R O’Regan, A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; T Hoare, M Curley, E Cronin; K Cashman, Nora Martin, S English; L Morrissey, Niamh Martin; C English, L Cunningham, H Spillane; K Crotty Ryan, A Carey, E Morrissey.

Subs: AR Kennedy for A Carey (40), A McGuigan for K Crotty Ryan (44), A Ryan for K Cashman (47), E Buckley for H Spillane (54), L Spillane for E Morrissey (63).

CORK: C Richmond; M Duggan, D Kiniry, S Kelly; R Corkery, S McGoldrick, C Hughes; A Corcoran, A O’Mahony; R Leahy, G Murphy, E Cleary; R O’Regan, K Quirke, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: M O’Callaghan for G Murphy (44), L Hallihan for C Hughes (48), A Ring for R O’Regan (57).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.