Man United loanee Rashford on target as Barca on brink of La Liga triumph

La Liga results on Saturday:

Alaves 2-1 Mallorca

Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Augsburg 1-1 Frankfurt

Heidenheim 2-0 St Pauli

Koln 1-2 Leverkusen

Mainz 3-4 Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

FERMIN LOPEZ AND Marcus Rashford’s goals took Barcelona to the brink of the La Liga title with a 2-0 win at Getafe on Saturday.

The defending champions moved 11 points clear of second-place Real Madrid, who drew at Real Betis on Friday to dent their hopes of finishing the season with a trophy.

Hansi Flick’s side can win their second consecutive Spanish title if they overcome Osasuna next weekend and Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol.

“It’s not done, we have five more games, and we’re only focused on the next one,” Flick told reporters.

“We will celebrate when it’s time, but not now.”

Barcelona were without vital injured wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha but still did enough to see off Jose Bordalas’s tricky side, sixth, in the Madrid suburbs.

“We were aware of what was going to happen here, we were going to have few chances, and I think we played well, competing well defensively and putting away the chances we had,” Lopez told Movistar.

“We know we’ve got a big advantage (in the title race), but even so, we can’t relax. I know it’s a cliche, but it’s the truth.”

Getafe set out to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm with small fouls, and Barca struggled to create many clear opportunities.

Flick opted for Swedish winger Roony Bardghji in place of Yamal and chose Lopez on the left over Rashford.

Dani Olmo made the first with a neat dribble, speeding into Getafe territory, but pulled his shot wide of the far post.

Eventually, the hosts made the breakthrough just before half-time when Pedri played in Lopez.

Wearing a protective mask after hurting his face in a collision with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso during Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final elimination last week, Lopez stayed calm to slot home.

The midfielder imitated Yamal’s usual “304″ celebration in tribute to the injured teenage star.

“The truth is he’s really important for us, it’s a shame that he can’t play any more, but the important thing is that he recovers well and is ready for the World Cup,” added Lopez.

With Getafe needing to come out of their shell to find an equaliser, Barca had more opportunities after the break.

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David Soria saved from Olmo after he met Jules Kounde’s cross, and then the French defender headed a Joao Cancelo ball narrowly off-target.

- Rashford seals it -

Martin Satriano threatened for the hosts before Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, secured Barcelona’s triumph.

Robert Lewandowski sent the England international charging through on goal, and he slipped a low effort past Soria to help Barca put one hand on the trophy.

“Marcus, in the second half, he came on and used the space they gave us,” said Flick.

“I’m happy that we scored this goal for the team and also for him.”

Getafe goalkeeper Soria acknowledged Barca were clinical enough to clinch victory.

“They were very efficient, you give away two chances, and they score them both,” he said.

“It’s a shame to have gone in behind at half-time because it puts you in a difficult spot.”

Luis Diaz, Harry Kane and Aleksandar Pavlovic of FC Bayern Munich celebrate. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich stormed back from three goals down to win 4-3 at Mainz on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

After wrapping up another Bundesliga title last weekend and with an eye on Tuesday’s trip to the French capital, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany made sweeping changes to his team.

Mainz took advantage and cut through Bayern to lead 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Dominik Kohr, Paul Nebel and Sheraldo Becker.

Bayern introduced Harry Kane and Michael Olise for the second half and then also brought on Jamal Musiala, turning the match on its head.

Nicolas Jackson ignited the comeback before Olise and Musiala struck to bring Bayern level. Kane’s 33rd league goal of the season with seven minutes to go won it for the visitors.

“What went wrong in the first half? Everything. But in the second half, we accepted the fight,” Kompany told reporters.

“We’re already champions, and you could imagine the team being OK with a 3-0, 3-1 defeat, but that wasn’t the case. We celebrated like we saved ourselves from relegation.”

With most of the team that started Wednesday’s 2-0 German Cup semi-final win over Bayer Leverkusen on the bench, Mainz broke the deadlock when Kohr scored from close range after a scuffed clearance from Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Mainz doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark, Nebel tapping in a rebound. The hosts added a third, moments before the break, through Becker.

But Kompany’s decision to throw on his attacking stars swung the game in Bayern’s favour.

Jackson turned in a Konrad Laimer cross, and Olise scored with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Olise set up Musiala to equalise, with the Germany midfielder then laying one on for Kane to put Bayern ahead and seal a remarkable comeback.

- Leverkusen stay in top-four hunt -

Elsewhere, Patrik Schick bagged a brace as Leverkusen downed derby rivals Cologne 2-1 away to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The win left Leverkusen a point behind Stuttgart, who play Werder Bremen on Sunday.

The Czech striker converted a penalty late in the opening half before adding another after the break, turning in a Nathan Tella pass to finish off a length-of-the-field counter.

Schick, who now has six goals in his past five league games and seven in his past eight clashes against Cologne, praised his team’s fight.

“This win was really important for us. We need points, and we’re fighting for the Champions League. It wasn’t perfect today, but we’re happy with the three points,” Schick told DAZN.

Heidenheim kept their slim hopes of evading the drop alive, beating relegation rivals St Pauli 2-0 at home courtesy of goals from Budu Zivzivadze and Eren Dinkci.

Pauli’s loss leaves them in the relegation playoff spot and five points from safety.

Wolfsburg remain in grave danger of relegation after a 0-0 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach. The Wolves, champions in 2009, are a point behind Pauli in the automatic relegation places.

Augsburg drew 1-1 at home to Frankfurt.

In Saturday’s late game, Hamburg host Hoffenheim.

– © AFP 2026