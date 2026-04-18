Team news courstesy of Emma Duffy, whose match report and analysis you can read on The 42 after full time:
One Ireland change – Kyra Carusa returns from illness to start ahead of Abbie Larkin.
Two Poland changes – Nadia Krezyman, suspended Tuesday, for Natalia Padilla, Wiktoria Zieniewicz for Aleksandra Zaremba. First in attack, second in defence.
13 mins ago
2:42PM
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland v Poland at the Aviva Stadium.
Kick off is at 3pm.
Carla Ward’s side have the upper hand at half-time of this double header, after an impressive 3-2 win in Gdańsk on Tuesday.
Another win today would see Ireland take a massive step in their dream of reaching back to back World Cup finals.
Ireland are third in the group, and another three points today would all but consolidate that spot.
Only the group winners qualify automatically for next summer’s bonanza in Brazil, with play-off spots guaranteed for everyone else. But second- and third-placed finishes yield easier routes, on paper at least, with the bottom side facing higher-ranked opposition earlier, as well as being relegated from League A for the next Nations League campaign.
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LIVE: Ireland v Poland
And here is the Ireland team in full:
And here is Emma’s big game preview.
Team news courstesy of Emma Duffy, whose match report and analysis you can read on The 42 after full time:
One Ireland change – Kyra Carusa returns from illness to start ahead of Abbie Larkin.
Two Poland changes – Nadia Krezyman, suspended Tuesday, for Natalia Padilla, Wiktoria Zieniewicz for Aleksandra Zaremba. First in attack, second in defence.
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland v Poland at the Aviva Stadium.
Kick off is at 3pm.
Carla Ward’s side have the upper hand at half-time of this double header, after an impressive 3-2 win in Gdańsk on Tuesday.
Another win today would see Ireland take a massive step in their dream of reaching back to back World Cup finals.
Ireland are third in the group, and another three points today would all but consolidate that spot.
Only the group winners qualify automatically for next summer’s bonanza in Brazil, with play-off spots guaranteed for everyone else. But second- and third-placed finishes yield easier routes, on paper at least, with the bottom side facing higher-ranked opposition earlier, as well as being relegated from League A for the next Nations League campaign.
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