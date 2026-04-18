LIVE: Ireland v Poland

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland v Poland at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick off is at 3pm.

Carla Ward’s side have the upper hand at half-time of this double header, after an impressive 3-2 win in Gdańsk on Tuesday.

Another win today would see Ireland take a massive step in their dream of reaching back to back World Cup finals.

Ireland are third in the group, and another three points today would all but consolidate that spot.

Only the group winners qualify automatically for next summer’s bonanza in Brazil, with play-off spots guaranteed for everyone else. But second- and third-placed finishes yield easier routes, on paper at least, with the bottom side facing higher-ranked opposition earlier, as well as being relegated from League A for the next Nations League campaign.