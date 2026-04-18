Sligo beat Waterford to make it back-to-back wins

Sligo Rovers 2

Waterford 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED into eighth place with a massive 2-0 win over Waterford at The Showgrounds.

Goals from Archie Meekison and Will Fitzgerald earned John Russell’s side back-to-back wins, with the Bit O’Red now seven points clear of the bottom.

A win and a draw in their last two games meant Sligo were four points ahead of Waterford coming into this crunch tie at the bottom of the table.

And while Rovers had a massive confidence boost thanks to last week’s win over the previously unbeaten Bohemians, Jon Daly’s side had improved their form.

One could argue the Blues were fresher coming into this game, having had last week’s game against Drogheda postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

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With Conan Noonan missing, and Tommy Lonergan only fit for the bench, Jon Daly’s men struggled to create chances, while Sligo had the visitors under a lot of pressure early on.

Sean McHale, who scored the winner against Bohs last week, fired over from a Will Fitzgerald cross early on, before the home side went ahead.

In a lovely move, Cian Kavanagh’s through ball came to Fitzgerald on the left hand side, and the Limerick native’s inviting ball was prodded over the line by Meekison for his second of the season.

And the hosts should have been further ahead going into half-time had they taken their chances.

Jeannot Esua’s cross was almost turned into his own net by former Burnley man Kevin Long, while Meekison and Ollie Denham also came close.

And with this side soaking up a lot of pressure, Jon Daly made two changes before half-time.

Defenders Jordan Houston and Hayden Cann came in to solidify the defence, as the visitors tried to halt the Sligo momentum.

Waterford looked brighter in the second-half, but a second Sligo goal was a suckerpunch as the Blues looked to find a way back into the game.

A cross from Meekison left Arlo Doherty in no man’s left, and Fitzgerald just had to poke into an empty net.

Two brilliant saves from Sam Sargeant in the Sligo goals denied Waterford chances, with Benny Couto and Tommy Lonergan desperately trying to find a goal.

But ultimately, Waterford came away with nothing and are still looking for a first win.

SLIGO ROVERS: Sam Sargeant, Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Sean McHale, Jeannot Esua, James McManus, Carl McHugh (Shane Blaney, 77), Daire Patton (Alex Nolan, 77), Will Fitzgerald, Archie Meekison, Cian Kavanagh.

WATERFORD: Arlo Doherty, Alan Zkorowski (Jordan Houston, 41) John Mahon, Kevin Long, Benny Couto, Jorgen Voilas (Hayden Cann, 42), Dean McMenamy (Sam Glenfield, 60), Evan McLaughlin (Conor Carty, 60), Luke Heeney, Trae Coyle, Padraig Amond (Tommy Lonergan, 70).

Referee: Arnold Hunter.