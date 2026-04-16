Munster say 'due diligence' was carried out before Randle appointment

MUNSTER RUGBY SAY that they carried out “due diligence” before confirming the appointment of Roger Randle as the province’s new attack coach.

Ex-All Blacks wing Randle is set to join Munster on a two-year deal in July, subject to obtaining a valid work permit.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan knows Randle well, having worked alongside him with New Zealand Super Rugby side the Chiefs.

But Randle’s appointment has caused some issues within Munster, while it has also attracted concern from some Munster supporters.

Experienced attack coach Randle was accused of raping a woman in Durban, South Africa in 1997 when he was there for a Super Rugby game as a player with the Hurricanes.

Randle denied the allegation and has always stated his innocence since.

He was initially charged with the crime, but the charge was later dropped. However, the claimant did not withdraw her accusation.

It’s understood that this incident from 29 years ago resurfaced as Munster were considering the appointment of Randle.

It’s thought that some within the Munster hierarchy had reservations about Randle coming on board.

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Munster are the ones directly in control of the appointment of their assistant coaches, whereas provincial head coach roles are IRFU appointments.

While provincial player signings and contract extensions are green-lighted by the IRFU, the union said that is not the case with assistant coaches.

“This appointment was made by Munster Rugby and did not require IRFU approval,” said the IRFU in a brief statement.

That said, it’s not thought that the IRFU was blindsided by the appointment of Randle. The union has previously used its official website to announce provincial assistant coach appointments at the same time as the provinces, but hasn’t done so in this case.

That may be an indicator of a certain unease within the IRFU about how Randle’s appointment would be received.

Munster proceeded with the two-year agreement with Randle and confirmed his appointment with an official statement yesterday.

It’s understood that events leading up to the official announcement have been complicated, with three of Munster’s eight-person Professional Game Committee [PGC] understood to have stepped down due to their unhappiness about the process involved.

It’s believed that an agreement to appoint Randle had essentially been copperfastened by CEO Ian Flanagan and general manager Ian Costello before the decision was discussed with the PGC, which Flanagan, Costello, and McMillan are non-voting members of.

Having previously worked with Randle, Munster head coach McMillan was a strong advocate for his appointment, and it’s believed he pushed for the deal to go through.

McMillan has worked extensively with Randle, knows him well personally, and has seen his coaching qualities up close. So McMillan’s knowledge of the New Zealand rugby landscape clearly would have helped with carrying out due diligence.

That due diligence is said to have involved speaking with people who have an understanding of the incident in 1997.

Randle left the Hurricanes in 1997 but joined the Chiefs and went on to play twice for the All Blacks in 2001, having also featured for New Zealand 7s and the Māori All Blacks. He later had spells in French and Italian club rugby.

His coaching career has involved time with the Waikato provincial team, the Māori All Blacks, and the New Zealand Barbarians, as well as a stint with the Japan 7s team, which included the 2016 Olympic Games. He has worked with the Chiefs since 2019, linking up with McMillan when he joined as head coach in 2021.

Munster boss McMillan said he was “thrilled” at the appointment of Randle when it was announced yesterday.

“I have worked with Roger for many years, and he has always demonstrated an incredible work ethic and ingenuity when it comes to the attack aspect of the game,” said McMillan.

It remains to be seen if there is further fallout from the appointment of Randle, but the internal issues in Munster may be a concern for the IRFU.

As things stand, Munster say they did their background checks on Randle.

“Munster Rugby is aware of a historical matter concerning newly appointed coach Roger Randle from 1997,” reads a statement from Munster Rugby.

“At the time, no legal process was pursued, and the matter was closed.

“Munster Rugby carried out due diligence during this recruitment process and are satisfied with the appointment which has been ratified and approved.”

Reporting on the 1997 incident by South Africa’s Mail & Guardian quotes an attorney-general saying prosecutors were ready to proceed with a trial but then the claimant, after engaging in “consultations with her lawyer, the police and the prosecutor”, withdrew the rape charges.