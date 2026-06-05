Munster hire Jimmy Duffy as new forwards coach

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Jimmy Duffy will join as forwards coach for next season on a two-year deal.

The former Connacht second row arrives after two seasons with Ulster, where he was forwards coach under Richie Murphy.

He replaces Top 14-bound Alex Codling, while Seán Cronin, who acted as scrum coach this season, will return to the role of provincial talent coach on a full-time basis.

Duffy played his part in Connacht’s PRO12 title win in 2016 as assistant coach. After six seasons with the western province, he opted to move on in 2021.

He was involved with the Tonga national team on their northern hemisphere tour that year and joined the Ireland U20s coaching team in 2022, helping the side to a Grand Slam title.

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Duffy had a two-year spell in Australia with Super Rugby outfit Western Force as forwards coach before returning to Ireland.

He first turned to coaching after a promising playing career was cut short at the age of just 21 for medical reasons.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Munster Rugby and I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” said Duffy.

“There is a great deal of potential at the club and I’m looking forward to working with the players and staff over the coming seasons.”

Head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Jimmy is an excellent addition to our coaching team. He has proven himself as a quality coach with teams across the URC, Super Rugby, and the Ireland U20s.

“He comes with a glowing reputation for developing players and driving high standards and accountability. When we spoke, I was impressed with Jimmy’s sense of purpose, his attention to detail and work ethic.

“I have no doubt he has the tools to drive us forward and look I forward to working alongside him next season.”

General manager Ian Costello said: “We are delighted to have secured a coach of Jimmy’s calibre ahead of next season.

“Throughout this process he demonstrated a real passion for driving the identity and DNA of the forward pack and his expertise in developing and improving young forwards makes him a perfect fit with so many exciting young players coming through the system.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Seán Cronin for the excellent work he did with the senior team last season.”

Cronin will now take on the additional remit of pathway scrum coach, with responsibility for the individual development of emerging front-row forwards and delivering a scrum programme throughout the talent system.