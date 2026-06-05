Irish dominate as Thundering On comes from last to first to land Epsom Oaks

THUNDERING ON CAME from last to first to land the Epsom Oaks in seriously impressive fashion at Epsom.

Sent off at 5-1 in the hands of Irish champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Thundering On was anchored in rear in the opening exchanges but the eye was drawn to the Frankel filly as the challengers began to fall away up the famous home straight.

McMonagle remained motionless as he breezed alongside John and Thady Gosden’s eventual runner-up Legacy Link at the furlong marker and when the button was pushed she careered away for a commanding three-and-three-quarter-length success.

O’Brien – who found the Oaks eluding him in his riding days – said: “I suppose the main question mark was would she stay. We thought she was very talented, her dam (Thundering Nights) didn’t stay further than 10 furlongs but obviously she is a daughter of Frankel.

WOW! Thundering On wins the Oaks! 😲



Have you EVER seen a horse still on the bridle at 1f and win the Betfred Oaks like that? pic.twitter.com/kUcfNMULt9 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 5, 2026

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“We were happy to ride her patiently and conserve as much energy on the climb as we could and then see what happened in the straight.

“She came alive in the straight and I mean she won very impressively. I’m looking forward to watching the replay.

“Dylan sat and sat and is very confident. He is obviously a world-class rider and we’re delighted to have him on our team. I suppose this is testament not only to Dylan but also the great team we have at home at the yard.

“Winning big races like this is a dream and brilliant to share with everyone.

“Her dam won the Pretty Polly so she could go to that or the Irish Oaks. The world is her oyster, we’ll enjoy today, hopefully she pulls up well and then we can make a plan for the rest of the season.”

A delighted McMonagle, 23, said after his ice-cool ride gave him a first British Classic: “It was effortless from start to finish, she did everything we wanted. She sprinted away from them, she’s very, very talented. She was as impressive as any horse you’ll see. She’s so talented and I’m very lucky.

“When you are travelling that easy, I knew she’d burst away from them and she wasn’t stopping at the line, either – she’s all class.

“She’s improving every run and the sky’s the limit for her, she can go wherever she wants.”

He added: “We were coming into the race very confident, the trip was going to be the question mark, but she’s been doing everything so easy. She’s improving with every run and there was never a moment’s doubt, really.

“I was sitting last and I knew there was going to be nothing coming from behind me and I always had everything covered in front. She’s got a lot of class and a great training performance from Joseph.”