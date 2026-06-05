Andy Farrell signs new IRFU contract through to 2031 World Cup

ANDY FARRELL HAS signed a new contract extension to continue as Ireland head coach through to the conclusion of the 2031 World Cup.

Farrell’s previous contract had been due to expire after the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Farrell joined the Ireland coaching set-up in 2016 and stepped up to replace Joe Schmidt as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland have won two Six Nations titles and one Grand Slam under Farrell, as well as an historic first series win in New Zealand in 2022.

In 2023, Farrell was named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

We're delighted to announce Andy Farrell has signed a new contract as Ireland Men's Head Coach until 2031. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yK9XQnqqfB — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 5, 2026

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The Wigan native remains one of the most highly regarded coaches in rugby, and had been linked with Saracens and England as his contract situation became a topic of discussion over the last year.

Indeed, in February Saracens issued a club statement rejecting media reports linking Farrell with a return to the English club.

Farrell himself gave a strong indication he wanted to continue as Ireland boss, telling reporters “I love this” when asked about his future following the conclusion of this year’s Six Nations – where Ireland recovered from a disappointing opening defeat against France to secure their fourth Triple Crown during Farrell’s tenure, recording a stunning win away to England along the way.

Farrell stepped aside from the Ireland job last season to take charge of the British and Irish Lions, leading the squad to a series victory in Australia. He remains the favourite to lead the Lions again on the 2029 tour to New Zealand.

“I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Irish Rugby,” Farrell said.

“It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of players and staff, and to represent the supporters whose passion and unwavering support drive this team forward and inspire us every time we take the field.

What excites me most is the increasing strength and investment in pathways and the quality of talent coming through.

“There is a real confidence in the system that has been built across the provinces and age-grade programmes, and I believe with sustained effort that the best is yet to come.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “Andy’s contract extension is a key investment in the long-term success of the Ireland Men’s National Team through until Men’s Rugby World Cup 2031.

“Since taking the Head Coach position, Andy’s leadership has established a clear performance vision for the team, driven consistently high standards and built an environment where players and staff can thrive at the highest level of the international game.

“This commitment to Irish Rugby gives us real confidence as we look ahead and allows us to keep developing our playing group, strengthen our high-performance systems, and ensure alignment from the pathway right through to the senior team. Above all, it provides a stable platform to keep Irish Rugby competing with the very best in the world over the coming years.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “We are delighted to secure Andy through to 2031. He is a truly world-class coach and an exceptional leader who has helped shape Ireland as one of the most exciting and consistent teams in the world.

“His impact reaches far beyond what we see on the pitch – he has instilled a deep sense of pride, connection, inspiration and belief across Irish Rugby, creating a culture that truly unites players and supporters and one that Irish fans at home and across the globe feel incredibly proud to stand behind.

“Ensuring Andy’s long-term future with us is a hugely positive step for Irish Rugby as we continue to grow the game and strive for sustained success on the international stage.”