Ireland keep automatic World Cup qualification hopes alive with famous Dutch win

Ireland 3

Netherlands 2

PANDEMONIUM AT THE Páirc as Ireland incredibly kept alive their automatic World Cup qualification hopes in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Amber Barrett was the super-sub once more, her 90th-minute winner securing a famous result in torrential rain before 12,569 fans on Leeside.

This was a chaotic endgame as Carla Ward masterminded a sensational victory, Player of the Match Abbie Larkin and Kyra Carusa scoring Ireland’s other goals as they stunned the Dutch heavyweights.

Ward called this a “cup final” in her programme notes, and urged her side to play with “no fear”. That they did – and they now travel to Grenoble for a straight shootout with France for direct qualification next Tuesday.

Before a ball was kicked in Cork – a happy hunting ground – Ireland were guaranteed at least third place in Group A2 after Poland’s 2-0 defeat to France. As well as securing an easier play-off route on paper, it means they are the first side ever promoted to League A to avoid relegation.

Ward was forced into two changes to her XI, with Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Ruesha Littlejohn got the nod for her 94th cap in midfield – experience appearing to outweigh a lack of club minutes as the 35-year-old departs Crystal Palace – while her former club mate Larkin started up top in a 5-3-2.

Netherlands were also without some big names in record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal keeper Daphne van Domselaar and midfield maestro Jill Roord.

The weather conditions made for a sloppy start, Netherlands expectedly taking control of possession from the off. Barcelona Champions League winner Esmee Brugts fired their first warning shot, flashing just wide from outside the box. Lineth Beerensteyn – the two-goal hero in Utrecht – also blazed over as they looked to capitalise on Irish mistakes at the back.

But the hosts held an immediate threat, much of their best work down the right as Aoife Mannion, Abbie Larkin and Kyra Carusa combined. The latter really should have done better when she was played through by Marissa Sheva, but hesitancy saw her snuffed out.

Carusa took her next chance, sending Ireland into a dream lead in the 19th minute.

The HB Køge striker rolled past the hapless Lize Kop, after excellent work from Littlejohn and Larkin in the build-up. Littlejohn battled before playing Larkin perfectly through to tee up her strike partner, who did the rest in what felt like slow motion.

IRELAND GOAL - KYRA CARUSA - 19 mins

Perfect through ball from Ruesha Littlejohn to Abbie Larkin who tees up Carusa for what was a deft finish#rtesport #COYGIG @FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/G8mknjTyNe — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 5, 2026

The Dutch looked to hit back immediately, with Lynn Wilms rattling the crossbar from range and Ella Peddemors fluffing her lines as she shot straight at Courtney Brosnan.

Caitlin Hayes and Anna Patten marshalled the Irish defence as the orange waves kept coming, and Ireland chose their moments. Sheva was particularly influential, covering every blade grass of and encapsulating the team performance.

The Sunderland midfielder continued to bring the fight on the restart, setting Larkin up for a half chance, while Patten headed wide. By then, Jess Ziu had replaced Littlejohn, another player lacking club minutes as she returns from a second ACL injury.

She quickly made her impact felt, robbing Dutch players and dazzling on the ball, as Ireland largely restricted their opponents to shots from range.

As frustration built, Arjen Verurink summoned 320 caps from the bench with a triple substitution in the 55th minute, among them Jackie Groenen and Danielle van de Donk.

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Brosnan was on high alert, punching deliveries clear and stepping up with a reflex stop to deny Beeerensteyn just after the hour mark. She then produced a bigger save to deny Groenen from range, before all hell broke loose with three goals in 12 minutes.

First, Groenen hit the deck in the box, and Hungarian referee Katalin Kulcsár immediately pointed to the spot. Mannion was adjudged to have fouled, with Irish protestations falling on deaf ears.

Captain Dominique Janssen blocked out a chorus of boos to slot past Brosnan, despite the Irish goalkeeper’s best efforts.

Disappointment turned to joy minutes later as Larkin put Ireland back in front.

On a quieter night for Katie McCabe on the ball, it came down the right once more as Sheva and Carusa combined before Larkin smashed home. She wheeled away in celebration before unleashing a knee slide.

71 mins: IRELAND BACK IN FRONT - Abbie Larkin

Early cross in and Larkin gets out in front of her marker to steer the ball home - 2-1 #rtesport #COYGIG @FIFAWWC

📱https://t.co/pVjTkLWMkc

📺https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7

📻https://t.co/Od8FxnL2On pic.twitter.com/J0rWKO7GqX — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 5, 2026

Subs and yellow cards rolled in chaotic exchanges, and another Dutch replacement rattled the net in the 80th minute. Victoria Pelova levelled matters once more, spotting a gap and taking it.

But Ireland came again. Ward was going for it, with Barrett, Leanne Kiernan and Saoirse Noonan all introduced in a brave 4-3-3.

And after more Brosnan heroics, Barrett stole the headlines.

The Donegal woman who sent Ireland to their first World Cup edged them ever closer to their second. She showed a clean pair of heels to win the corner she ultimately scored from, the McCabe delivery only half cleared and kept alive by Sheva, before her delivery was knocked on by Patten and Barrett turned home.

She, like Larkin before her, slid into the corner amid pandemonium.

IRELAND GOAL - AMBER BARRETT

In the 90th minute the Donegal native is at the end of a knock on from Patten to steer in what could be the winner 3-2 #rtesport #COYGIG @FIFAWWC

📱https://t.co/pVjTkLWMkc

📺https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7

📻https://t.co/MJldsEQ39f pic.twitter.com/skKeUmAJSA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 5, 2026

The drama didn’t stop there as Kiernan was shown a red card for a high boot on Van De Donk, before the Pairc erupted.

Singing and dancing in the rain.

Onwards to France.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly (Saoirse Noonan 84), Ruesha Littlejohn (Jess Ziu HT), Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 75), Abbie Larkin (Leanne Kiernan 75).

NETHERLANDS: Lize Kop; Lynn Wilms, Dominique Janssen, Veerle Buurman, Janou Levels (Marisa Olislagers 55); Damaris Eggurola (Jackie Groenen 55), Ella Peddemors (Danielle van de Donk 55), Wieke Kaptein (Victoria Pelova 74); Esmee Brugts, Lineth Beerensteyn, Romee Leuchter (Liz Rijsbergen 74).

Referee: Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary).