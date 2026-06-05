Michael Noonan in advanced talks to join Ajax from Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ TEEN sensation Michael Noonan looks set for a move to Dutch giants Ajax.

The 42 understands that in demand Republic of Ireland U21 international, who was previously linked with a €2 million move to Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim, paid an enjoyable visit to Amsterdam over the Bank holiday weekend to take in the surroundings of the Sportcomplex De Toekomst and was thoroughly impressed with what was laid out.

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Sources have said that talks are now at an advanced stage with the 17-year-old and, with the final few details to be ironed out, could see Noonan sign for the four-time European Cup winners.

Ajax is now his preferred destination.

It’s understood that he will initially play for their second team – Jong Ajax – who compete in the tier below the Eredivisie.

Both teams train at the same time on the same days, on pitches that are side by side.

No fee has been finalised, but it’s shaping up to be an excellent career move to a club known for developing elite talent and with the side finishing in fifth place in the Eredivisie last season, a disappointing result for a club of that stature, that could mean first team opportunities would be ripe for the Ellistown native.

Having seen the impact a fellow Irish International striker in the shape of Troy Parrott had in the same league with AZ Alkmaar, and how far he has come in his own development this could prove to be an ideal step in Noonan’s blossoming career.