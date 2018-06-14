This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced

It’ll be a baptism of fire for the new Gunners’ boss.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 9:12 AM
35 minutes ago 1,492 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4070097
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images

IF UNAI EMERY hoped to ease himself into Arsene Wenger’s shoes, then the Premier League fixture list has not been kind to the new Arsenal boss.

The Gunners host defending champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season and follow it up with a trip to Chelsea the following weekend.

It won’t be much easier for Manuel Pellegrini whose first game in charge of West Ham will be against Champions League finalists Liverpool while Manchester United start their season at home to Leicester City.

Premier League new boys Wolves will host Everton at Molineux while Fulham entertain Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Cardiff City open their campaign with a trip to Bournemouth.

The remaining opening weekend fixtures see Southampton host Burnley, Watford entertain Brighton and Spurs travel to Newcastle.

Some other standout fixtures over the opening few weeks will see Tottenham play their first home game at their new stadium on the weekend of 15/16 September against Liverpool.

You can see all the fixtures here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
Top scorer? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' World Cup predictions
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
ARSENAL
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
FOOTBALL
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie