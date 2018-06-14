Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced

IF UNAI EMERY hoped to ease himself into Arsene Wenger’s shoes, then the Premier League fixture list has not been kind to the new Arsenal boss.

The Gunners host defending champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season and follow it up with a trip to Chelsea the following weekend.

It won’t be much easier for Manuel Pellegrini whose first game in charge of West Ham will be against Champions League finalists Liverpool while Manchester United start their season at home to Leicester City.

Premier League new boys Wolves will host Everton at Molineux while Fulham entertain Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Cardiff City open their campaign with a trip to Bournemouth.

The remaining opening weekend fixtures see Southampton host Burnley, Watford entertain Brighton and Spurs travel to Newcastle.

Some other standout fixtures over the opening few weeks will see Tottenham play their first home game at their new stadium on the weekend of 15/16 September against Liverpool.

