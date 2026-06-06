Christmas Day first on Derby day for Aidan O’Brien and Ronan Whelan

CHRISTMAS DAY PROVIDED Aidan O’Brien with his 12th victory in the Betfred Derby at Epsom.

The Ballydoyle handler saddled four runners in his pursuit of a dozen triumphs in the blue riband – and the 50th British Classic of his career – with Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard the first two in the market.

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Christmas Day, the mount of Ronan Whelan, was the supposed O’Brien third string, albeit it at a well-supported at 7-1, but he was always perfectly positioned in behind his pace setting stablemate Action and edged to the front rounding the home turn.

Christmas Day ridden by Ronan Whelan wins the Betfred Derby. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While several horses, including his two better-fancied stablemates, struggled to make up ground in the testing conditions, the son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot galloped on strongly to win by two and three-quarter lengths, with Maltese Cross best of the home team in second and James J Braddock third.