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Ruan Nortje celebrates after the final whistle. Ewan Bootman/INPHO
Final bound

Bulls stage stunning comeback to defeat Glasgow in URC semi-final

Glasgow were ahead by 18 points at one stage but lost by one.
5.53pm, 6 Jun 2026
10

Vodacom Bulls 22

Glasgow Warriors 21

THE BULLS PRODUCED a stunning recovery to take down Glasgow Warriors in today’s URC semi-final at Murrayfield.

The South African side trailed 21-3 at one stage but fought back with a dominant second-half display to win 22-21.

If Leinster beat Stormers in today’s second semi-final, that will see the final take place at Croke Park.

Handre Pollard’s early penalty got the Bulls up and running, but Kyle Steyn grabbed two tries for Glasgow that were converted by Dan Lancaster, while they were also awarded a penalty try.

kurt-lee-arendse-is-tackled-by-josh-mckay Vodacom Bulls' Kurt-Lee Arendse is tackled by Glasgow Warriors' Josh McKay. Ewan Bootman / INPHO Ewan Bootman / INPHO / INPHO

Despite starting at an 18-point deficit, the Bulls worked their way back into contention. Johan Grobbelaar’s try, converted by Pollard, left it 21-10 at the break.

And they finished off the comeback with second-half tries from Embrose Papier and Francois Klopper.

More to follow…

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