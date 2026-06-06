Cork, Tyrone and Kildare book All-Ireland semi-final places

Results: All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

Cork 3-19 Meath 1-12

Tyrone 3-17 Galway 0-19

Kildare 4-12 Kerry 2-13

Roscommon v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm

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CORK, TYRONE AND Kildare booked semi-final places today in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship.

Munster champions Cork ran out impressive winners over Meath in Semple Stadium by 13 points in their quarter-final tie.

They were inspired by goalkeeper Rory Twohig, who struck 0-9 from placed balls including a trio of two-pointers, while captain Joe Miskella hit 1-3 and Tom Whooley fired 0-4.

Cork were in front 0-13 to 0-3 at half-time with Eoghan Ahern, midfielder Kieran O’Shea, and Miskella all netting in the second half. Harry McGuirk hammered in a second-half goal for Meath, but it could not spark a comeback.

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter Final



Full time

Cork: 3-19 (28) (3-4-11)

Meath: 1-12 (15) (1-2-8) pic.twitter.com/ThKwytnfu7 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) June 6, 2026

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Tyrone recovered from a four-point deficit at half-time to defeat Galway by seven points in Ashbourne.

Galway were ahead 0-15 to 1-8 at half-time, with Brian Óg McGuckin grabbing Tyrone’s goal. Matthew Daly’s goal in the 44th minute provided a major boost for Tyrone, levelling the game at 2-12 to 0-18.

From there Tyrone took charge as they strung together a series of points and Daly’s second goal in injury-time sealed their success.

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship QF - Full Time



Tír Eoghain 3-17 (26)

Gaillimh 0-19 (19)



We've secured our place in the All-Ireland Championship semi-finals 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/5lMuNF3N4S — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) June 6, 2026

Leinster champions Kildare marched on to set up a semi-final against Tyrone, handing off Kerry by five points, in their quarter-final tie at the Gaelic Grounds.

Jack Reilly’s goal helped them lead 1-11 to 0-5 at the break, with Cian Keogh netting twice in the second half and Callum Cowzer also raising a green flag. Maidhc Ó Sé and Cillian Moynihan scored the goals in defeat for Kerry.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final

Full-Time

Kildare: 4-12(24)

Kerry: 2-13(19)



Well done to the team and management on a fantastic victory 🏳🏳 pic.twitter.com/WEsuDk3qz0 — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) June 6, 2026

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