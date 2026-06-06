Results: All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals
Cork 3-19 Meath 1-12
Tyrone 3-17 Galway 0-19
Kildare 4-12 Kerry 2-13
Roscommon v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm
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CORK, TYRONE AND Kildare booked semi-final places today in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship.
Munster champions Cork ran out impressive winners over Meath in Semple Stadium by 13 points in their quarter-final tie.
They were inspired by goalkeeper Rory Twohig, who struck 0-9 from placed balls including a trio of two-pointers, while captain Joe Miskella hit 1-3 and Tom Whooley fired 0-4.
Cork were in front 0-13 to 0-3 at half-time with Eoghan Ahern, midfielder Kieran O’Shea, and Miskella all netting in the second half. Harry McGuirk hammered in a second-half goal for Meath, but it could not spark a comeback.
Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter Final
Leinster champions Kildare marched on to set up a semi-final against Tyrone, handing off Kerry by five points, in their quarter-final tie at the Gaelic Grounds.
Jack Reilly’s goal helped them lead 1-11 to 0-5 at the break, with Cian Keogh netting twice in the second half and Callum Cowzer also raising a green flag. Maidhc Ó Sé and Cillian Moynihan scored the goals in defeat for Kerry.
Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final Full-Time Kildare: 4-12(24) Kerry: 2-13(19)
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Cork, Tyrone and Kildare book All-Ireland semi-final places
Results: All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals
*****
CORK, TYRONE AND Kildare booked semi-final places today in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship.
Munster champions Cork ran out impressive winners over Meath in Semple Stadium by 13 points in their quarter-final tie.
They were inspired by goalkeeper Rory Twohig, who struck 0-9 from placed balls including a trio of two-pointers, while captain Joe Miskella hit 1-3 and Tom Whooley fired 0-4.
Cork were in front 0-13 to 0-3 at half-time with Eoghan Ahern, midfielder Kieran O’Shea, and Miskella all netting in the second half. Harry McGuirk hammered in a second-half goal for Meath, but it could not spark a comeback.
Tyrone recovered from a four-point deficit at half-time to defeat Galway by seven points in Ashbourne.
Galway were ahead 0-15 to 1-8 at half-time, with Brian Óg McGuckin grabbing Tyrone’s goal. Matthew Daly’s goal in the 44th minute provided a major boost for Tyrone, levelling the game at 2-12 to 0-18.
From there Tyrone took charge as they strung together a series of points and Daly’s second goal in injury-time sealed their success.
Leinster champions Kildare marched on to set up a semi-final against Tyrone, handing off Kerry by five points, in their quarter-final tie at the Gaelic Grounds.
Jack Reilly’s goal helped them lead 1-11 to 0-5 at the break, with Cian Keogh netting twice in the second half and Callum Cowzer also raising a green flag. Maidhc Ó Sé and Cillian Moynihan scored the goals in defeat for Kerry.
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GAA Gaelic Football Minor Minor Matters