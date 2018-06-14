Pen to paper! Good news for Irish duo as they sign new deals at Arsenal

IRELAND DUO KATIE McCabe and Louise Quinn have signed new deals to keep them at Arsenal.

Re-signed: Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe. Source: Arsenal.com

The pair, who are both core players in Colin Bell’s international side, have been rewarded for their form in London of late where they’ve impressed under Joe Montemurro.

Ireland captain McCabe made the move across the water from Shelbourne in 2015 and has been a regular for the first team since then, winning an FA Cup and two Continental Cups.

The 22-year-old Dubliner spent a short spell on loan at Glasgow City last year, where she was pivotal in their run to a remarkable 11th Scottish league title in-a-row.

Wicklow defender Quinn joined the Gunners from Notts County in 2017, and has established herself as a key defender at the club.

“Katie and Louise are both very talented players,” Arsenal boss Montemurro said.

McCabe and Quinn in Ireland training. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“They both bring so much to our squad. Louise is a strong, talented and committed defender and Katie is a technical and intelligent player.

“We are delighted that they have chosen to sign new contracts with us.”

“I’m ecstatic really to sign a new contract and be a part of a club like Arsenal for even longer,” talented winger McCabe added.

“I just want to keep pushing on and getting in the team to start really staking a claim for my place. I want to keep my head down, working hard to help Arsenal win more trophies.”

The contract news comes as boost for the Irish duo in a disappointing week, with both playing their part as the Girls in Green’s dream of reaching the 2019 World Cup came to an end with a 1-0 defeat against Norway on Tuesday.

