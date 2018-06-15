10 Armagh U20s slapped with Ulster final suspensions following Tyrone brawl

ARMAGH U20s WILL be without 10 players for Sunday week’s provincial final after the Ulster Council threw the book at them following their unsavoury brawl with Tyrone last weekend.

Armagh U20s boss Peter McDonnell Source: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

Gaelic Life is reporting that 10 players, six starters and four substitutes, have been suspended for the Ulster decider against Derry.

Armagh defeated Tyrone by two points after extra-time in EirGrid Ulster U20 football championship semi-final last Friday, but the game was marred by a mass brawl that broke out near the end of the contest involving both sets of players and subs.

Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV — Paul! (@Paul_beIN) June 8, 2018

“This goes right back to the U20s being used as guinea pigs,” McDonnell told Gaelic Life about the decision. “Would this happen at senior inter-county level? They would hone in on a couple of people and make an example of them.

“I’m not condoning the melee in any shape of form, it’s not part of our game, but all it took was one rash incident from a Tyrone player and it was a tinderbox.

“Armagh will be represented on Ulster final day and it’s a big occasion for our county. It is a cosmetic exercise now, that is what they have succeeded in doing. It’s just a warm-up for Derry to move onto the next level.”

