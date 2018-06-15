This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10 Armagh U20s slapped with Ulster final suspensions following Tyrone brawl

Armagh boss Peter McDonnell says the Ulster final is now “just a warm-up for Derry.”

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 15 Jun 2018, 12:17 PM
36 minutes ago 1,291 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4072766

ARMAGH U20s WILL be without 10 players for Sunday week’s provincial final after the Ulster Council threw the book at them following their unsavoury brawl with Tyrone last weekend.

Peter McDonnell Armagh U20s boss Peter McDonnell Source: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

Gaelic Life is reporting that 10 players, six starters and four substitutes, have been suspended for the Ulster decider against Derry.

Armagh defeated Tyrone by two points after extra-time in EirGrid Ulster U20 football championship semi-final last Friday, but the game was marred by a mass brawl that broke out near the end of the contest involving both sets of players and subs.

“This goes right back to the U20s being used as guinea pigs,” McDonnell told Gaelic Life about the decision. “Would this happen at senior inter-county level? They would hone in on a couple of people and make an example of them.

“I’m not condoning the melee in any shape of form, it’s not part of our game, but all it took was one rash incident from a Tyrone player and it was a tinderbox.

“Armagh will be represented on Ulster final day and it’s a big occasion for our county. It is a cosmetic exercise now, that is what they have succeeded in doing. It’s just a warm-up for Derry to move onto the next level.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Dublin could be about to lose talented youngster to AFL as Brisbane offer pro contract

Galway’s Connacht final saga against Rossies when they ‘stuffed the Fancy Dans tag down people’s throats’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ãzil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
IRELAND
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
'You could have all the carries in the world but if you don’t back it up, that’s s**t'
US OPEN
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Tiger makes dreadful start as world's best toil at US Open
McIlroy blown off course after tough start at US Open sees him card +10
WORLD CUP 2018
Benched: Mohamed Salah named among substitutes for Egypt's opening World Cup game
Benched: Mohamed Salah named among substitutes for Egypt's opening World Cup game
Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie