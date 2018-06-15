This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 June, 2018
Dublin could be about to lose talented youngster to AFL as Brisbane offer pro contract

U20 star James Madden will follow in the footsteps of clubmate Jim Stynes if he joins the Lions, who have reportedly offered him a deal.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 15 Jun 2018, 11:25 AM
1 hour ago 4,018 Views 3 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN U20 FOOTBALLER James Madden has been offered a professional contract by AFL club Brisbane Lions according to a report on the official AFL website.Â 

Madden is currently sitting his Leaving Cert and is not expected to be part of Tom Grayâ€™s side that face Wexford in the Leinster U20 football championship tomorrow night.

The Lions have reportedly already visited Madden and his family in Dublin and put a deal on the table, although itâ€™s believed there are several Aussie Rules clubs still chasing his signature.

Madden rose to prominence last summer as a wing-forward on Dublinâ€™s Leinster-winning minor crop, established himself on the Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s senior side in the Dublin SFC in April and bagged a goal for the Dublin U20s in their win over Westmeath recently.

James Madden and Mark Keane James Madden and Mark Keane compete for possession at the AFL Combine in UCD Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

He also impressed scouts at an AFL Combine in UCD last December, setting faster 20m sprintÂ (2.69sec) and agility times (7.76) than the respective AFL Draft Combine records set by Joel Wilkinson (2.75) and Stephen Hill (7.77).

Madden secured an invite to the AFL Academy in Florida later that month where he travelled with three other players -Â  Peadar Ã“ Cofaigh-Byrne (Dublin), Anton Tohill (Derry) and Mark Keane (Cork) â€“ along with former Collingwood and Down star Marty Clarke.

Maddenâ€™s lightning pace in particularÂ has impressed scouts and he could be set to follow in the footsteps of legendary figure and fellow Ballyboden native Jim Stynes to Brisbane.

In recent years Pearce Hanley (Mayo), Colm Begley (Laois), Cian Hanley (Mayo), Niall McKeever (Antrim) have all lined out for the Lions, while Donegal pair Eoghan BÃ¡n Gallagher and Jason McGee spent two weeks on trial at the club last August.

Any deal Madden signs with an AFL side would be as a category B rookie, although Brisbane appears to be his most likely destination at this stage.

