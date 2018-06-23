Ireland's Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe wins bronze medal in World Cup final

IRELAND’S ARTHUR LANIGAN-O’Keeffe has won a bronze medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup final in Kazakhstan.
His achievement comes after Natalya Coyle missed out on a podium place on Friday despite a strong performance in her final.
The Kilkenny man was in joint fifth place after the fencing on Thursday and subsequently put himself in a medal position on Saturday following the swimming, horse riding and run-shoot.
The top two positions were claimed by South Korea in the end, with Jinhwa Jung taking gold while Woongtae Jun came home in second place.
Both Lanigan-O’Keeffe and Coyle will bid for a third consecutive mixed relay title at this tournament after successes in 2016 and 2017.
Lanigan-O’Keefe previously claimed gold at last month’s World Cup event in Bulgaria, while Coyle finished in second place.
3rd in WORLD CUP FINAL for @ArthurLOK1!!— Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) June 23, 2018
What an amazing man!! Incredible result!! Amazing!!#TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/LLQoJeDJ8P
BRONZE 🥉 goes to ARTHUR LANIGAN-O KEEFFE 🇮🇪 in the Men’s Final at the UIPM #PentathlonWorldCupFinal 🏆- congratulations #5uperathlete 💐 pic.twitter.com/XRrct23AkG— UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) June 23, 2018
