Ireland's Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe wins bronze medal in World Cup final

IRELAND’S ARTHUR LANIGAN-O’Keeffe has won a bronze medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup final in Kazakhstan.

His achievement comes after Natalya Coyle missed out on a podium place on Friday despite a strong performance in her final.

The Kilkenny man was in joint fifth place after the fencing on Thursday and subsequently put himself in a medal position on Saturday following the swimming, horse riding and run-shoot.

The top two positions were claimed by South Korea in the end, with Jinhwa Jung taking gold while Woongtae Jun came home in second place.

Both Lanigan-O’Keeffe and Coyle will bid for a third consecutive mixed relay title at this tournament after successes in 2016 and 2017.

Lanigan-O’Keefe previously claimed gold at last month’s World Cup event in Bulgaria, while Coyle finished in second place.

