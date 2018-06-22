Coyle just misses out on podium place at WC final

SOME LATE MISSED shots and tough running conditions kept Natalya Coyle off the podium despite a strong performance to finish fourth at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup final in Astana.

Coyle started the day in fourth after yesterday’s 22 wins from 34 in fencng. The Meath woman retained that placing coming into the combined laser run with top-12 performances in both swimming and equestrian elements.

A silver medallist in the Sofia leg of this World Cup series, the Meath woman stormed out of the traps to quickly overtake Russia’s Ekaterina Khuraskina.

Initially matching the rapid early running pace of eventual winner Chloe Esposito, Coyle kept the pressure on the top two. At one point, Coyle overtook Esposito thanks to a flawless shooting round, however the Australian’s speed over the soft sandy terrain soon put her back in second. And after Coyle got delayed on the range to slip back to fourth, Esposito held her nerve in a side-by-side shoot-out with Hungarian Sarolta Kovacs before running to victory.

Ireland’s other competitors in the women’s event, Eilidh Prise and Sive Brassil completed the competition in 28th and 33rd place respectively.

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe will compete in the men’s final tomorrow, entering in joint fifth place after yesterday’s fencing. Lanigan O’Keeffe and Coyle will also bid for a third consecutive mixed relay title after successes in 2016 and 2017.