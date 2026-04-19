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Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo
Champions

Bayern Munich seal Bundesliga title as Harry Kane hits 56th goal of the season

Domination of German football continues with 13th crown in 14 seasons.
7.36pm, 19 Apr 2026
4

BAYERN MUNICH MAINTAINED their domination of German football by sealing their 13th Bundesliga title in 14 years with a 4-1 win against Stuttgart at Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane, introduced as a half-time substitute, stepped off the bench to score his 56th goal of the season for club and country after Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Alphonso Davies had cancelled out Chris Fuhrich’s opener for the visitors.

Chema Andres grabbed a late second for the visitors, but it was immaterial as Bayern maintained their domination of German football by successfully defending their title to secure a 13th Bundesliga crown in the last 14 years.

Kane had notched his 55th goal in 47 appearances in all competitions for Bayern and England in Wednesday’s last-eight Champions League win against Real Madrid and on Sunday made it 56 by notching his 32nd Bundesliga goal in 27 appearances so far this season.

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