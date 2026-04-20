Edwin Edogbo extends Munster deal until end of next season

EDWIN EDOGBO WILL remain at Munster until at least the end of next season after extending his contract with the province.

Powerful lock Edogbo has scored seven tries in his 29 appearances for Munster since making his debut away to the Dragons in 2022.

The Cobh native, who became the first product of Cobh Pirates RFC to join the Munster academy in 2021, earned his first cap for Ireland during their Six Nations victory over Italy in February.

Edogbo’s developmental years have been besieged by injuries to each of his Achilles tendons, but the 23-year-old has persevered to become one of Munster and Ireland’s most promising prospects.

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He has featured on 14 occasions for his native province this season — nine times from the bench — and scored four tries.