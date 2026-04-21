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Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson and Tipperary's Robert Doyle. ©INPHO
Dates For Diary

8 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's championship schedule

Key provincial showdowns on around the country.
2.48pm, 21 Apr 2026

Tuesday 21 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Westmeath v Offaly, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 22 April

Fulfil U20 hurling championship

Munster – Round 4

  • Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Leinster – Phase 2 Round 3

  • Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.
  • Meath v Laois, Kildalkey, 6.45pm.
  • Kildare v Wexford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.
  • Kilkenny v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.

Dalata Group U20 football championship

Connacht semi-final

  • Galway v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm – TG4 Player.

CODowd3 Actor and Boyle native Chris O’Dowd joined the Roscommon U20 football team ahead of the Dalata Hotel Group Connacht semi-final against Galway. David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile / Sportsfile

Munster – Phase 2 Round 3

  • Cork v Waterford, Super Valu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Ulster semi-finals

  • Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.
  • Donegal v Tyrone, Convoy, 7.30pm - TG4.

*****

Thursday 23 April

Dalata Group Leinster U20 football championship

Quarter-final

  • Westmeath v Kildare, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6.15pm.

*****

Friday 24 April

Electric Ireland minor championships

Munster hurling – Round 4

  • Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 25 April

Leinster senior hurling championship

Round 2

  • Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6.30pm - GAA+.

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Leitrim v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.30pm – GAA+.

Munster senior football semi-finals

  • Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.
  • Clare v Kerry, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm  – GAA+.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5.30pm – GAA+.

Joe McDonagh Cup

  • Down v London, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.30pm.
  • Laois v Antrim, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.
  • Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 4pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Louth v Tyrone, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 1pm.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Derry v Donegal, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 1pm.
  • Roscommon v Kerry, Ballyforan, 1pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

  • Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm.
  • Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1pm.
  • Westmeath v Dublin, Castletown Geoghegan, 1pm.

Ulster football

  • Antrim v Armagh, Dunsilly, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 26 April

Munster senior hurling championship

Round 2

  • Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, Azzuri Walsh Park, 4pm - GAA+.

Leinster senior hurling championship

Round 2

  • Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 3pm.
  • Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.30pm.

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park Castlebar, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Donegal v Down, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3pm – GAA+.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Wicklow v Meath, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Fermanagh v Mayo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.
  • Sligo v Armagh, Tubbercurry, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Lancashire v Cavan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12pm.
  • Leitrim v Longford, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Séan MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm. 
  • Warwickshire v Monaghan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

Dalata Group Leinster U20 football semi-final

  • Louth v Longford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

*****

 

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