Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Leinster – Phase 2 Round 3
Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.
Meath v Laois, Kildalkey, 6.45pm.
Kildare v Wexford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.
Kilkenny v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.
Dalata Group U20 football championship
Connacht semi-final
Galway v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm – TG4 Player.
Actor and Boyle native Chris O’Dowd joined the Roscommon U20 football team ahead of the Dalata Hotel Group Connacht semi-final against Galway. David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile
David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile / Sportsfile
Munster – Phase 2 Round 3
Cork v Waterford, Super Valu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Ulster semi-finals
Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.
Donegal v Tyrone, Convoy, 7.30pm - TG4.
*****
Thursday 23 April
Dalata Group Leinster U20 football championship
Quarter-final
Westmeath v Kildare, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6.15pm.
*****
Friday 24 April
Electric Ireland minor championships
Munster hurling – Round 4
Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.
*****
Saturday 25 April
Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 2
Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6.30pm - GAA+.
Connacht senior football semi-final
Leitrim v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.30pm – GAA+.
Advertisement
Munster senior football semi-finals
Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
8 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's championship schedule
Tuesday 21 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
*****
Wednesday 22 April
Fulfil U20 hurling championship
Munster – Round 4
Leinster – Phase 2 Round 3
Dalata Group U20 football championship
Connacht semi-final
Actor and Boyle native Chris O’Dowd joined the Roscommon U20 football team ahead of the Dalata Hotel Group Connacht semi-final against Galway. David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile / Sportsfile
Munster – Phase 2 Round 3
Ulster semi-finals
*****
Thursday 23 April
Dalata Group Leinster U20 football championship
Quarter-final
*****
Friday 24 April
Electric Ireland minor championships
Munster hurling – Round 4
*****
Saturday 25 April
Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 2
Connacht senior football semi-final
Munster senior football semi-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Joe McDonagh Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Christy Ring Cup
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling
Ulster football
*****
Sunday 26 April
Munster senior hurling championship
Round 2
Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 2
Connacht senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Christy Ring Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
Dalata Group Leinster U20 football semi-final
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Championship Dates For Diary GAA GAA fixtures RTÉ Senior TV